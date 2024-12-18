Local girl named Jr. Miss Preston Galaxy
Erin-Lilly was accepted into the Galaxy pageant system as Jr. Miss Preston Galaxy. As a finalist she will have the opportunity to win the UK finals and maybe the international finals.
In March of 2025 she will compete at the Park Hall Hotel in Chorley. She has been extremely busy as a finalist and some of her appearances include raising over £150 for the SANDS organisation, organising a campaign called ‘love shouldn’t hurt’ which raises awareness for different types of abuse, charity fundraisers, donating Christmas presents to care homes and Women’s Aid.
She says the reason she entered was because she lost all her confidence and self-esteem when she entered high school in 2023 and she wants to inspire young boys and girls to stand up for what they believe in.
This 12 year old would love to win and is so excited for the finals.