Local Engineering Firm Raises Over £5,800 for Children’s Hospice After Gruelling Challenge

By Gary Adamson
Contributor
Published 24th Sep 2024, 14:45 BST
Lyndhurst Precision, a leading engineering firm in Chorley, Lancashire, has raised £5,813 for Derian House Children’s Hospice by taking on the demanding 12-mile Chorley 3 Peaks Challenge.

The Chorley 3 Peaks Challenge, a gruelling hike encompassing Rivington Pike, Winter Hill, and Great Hill, tested the team's endurance while raising funds for Derian House Children's Hospice, which provides round-the-clock care to over 400 children across the North West, requires £6 million annually to maintain its essential services.

Mark Marriner, Managing Director of Lyndhurst Precision, said: "At Lyndhurst Precision, we believe in giving back to our community. Derian House does incredible work for children and families in need, and we're proud to support their mission. The success of this initiative only strengthens our resolve to continue giving back to the people and the causes that matter most to us."

The fundraising effort, which took place over a month, saw employees collecting sponsorships for their participation in the hike. Lyndhurst Precision boosted the total by matching the amount raised by its employees, bringing the final total to an impressive £5,813.

Supporting the local community has always been at the heart of Lyndhurst Precision’s values. Over the years, they’ve proudly worked alongside charities like Derian House to make a meaningful impact.

