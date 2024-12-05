Local Employers Connect with Future Talent at Garstang Academy

Garstang Community Academy recently hosted a dynamic and informative careers fair, thanks to the tireless efforts of Sarah Proctor and Paula Askew who work together to lead Careers at the school. The event brought together 43 employers from a diverse range of industries, providing every student from Year 7 to Year 11 with the opportunity to explore potential career paths.

The fair showcased a wide spectrum of professions, from traditional roles in the police force and the army to a wide range of professions including veterinary science, law, accounting and teaching. Recognizing the demands of the modern job market, the academy also invited representatives from industries such as coding and renewable energy, including wind turbine technology.

To ensure students had a comprehensive understanding of their post-16 options, representatives from all local colleges and sixth forms were present to advise on the various qualifications available and the different pathways to success.

The careers fair was a resounding success, empowering students to make informed decisions about their future. By fostering connections between young people and industry professionals, the academy is helping to shape the next generation of skilled and motivated individuals.

Students interact with a wide range of employers

Andy Iredale from Schudio said- ‘What a pleasure to work with your students - I talked to many about coding/AI and where that can take careers (huge GCHQ opportunities at Samlesbury, and AI is changing everything). A couple were taken with Genomics so I teamed up with the medical scientists at Bolton too!’

Victoria Davies from Blackpool Teaching Hospital said-

“The year 7s were so polite and respectful, as well as coming across as genuinely interested in my career. Their questions were so lovely! The event itself was fantastic, so many of your students seemed driven and motivated and were very open to listening about Physio/OT, even if they hadn’t heard of it. School was very organised and accommodating and the student helpers were brilliant! Very kind and helpful! Credit to your school!! “

This is a well established annual event and the team is already planning the next one. If you would like to be included as part of this or are happy to offer other opportunities to support students throughout the year, please contact Paul Askew-

Employers who attended the event

If are happy to offer a workplace visit please use this link- https://forms.gle/CUqyWyiGuzHvqbhn9

Attendees :ArmyAshbridge Nurseries

Atkins Realis

Sarah Proctor and Paula Askew- Career leaders at Garstang Community Academy

B&FC

Blackpool Sixth

DWP

EDF

Flotation Energy

Forbes Solicitors

Gillibrand Accident Repair Centre

Harrison Drury Solicitors

HSBC

Heathcote & Co

Kendal College

Lancaster University

Lanes Vets

Leach Steel

LGGS

LMC

Lloyds Banking

Lancaster Training Services

Myerscough College

Newman College

Network Rail

NHS

Persimmon Homes

Police

Preston College

RAF

RAW College

Ripley Sixth Form

Rossall Sixth Form

Rickerbys

Schudio

T2K

Towers & Gornall Accountants

UCLAN

University of Bolton

Victrex

Yunex Traffic