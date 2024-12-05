Local Employers Connect with Future Talent at Garstang Academy
The fair showcased a wide spectrum of professions, from traditional roles in the police force and the army to a wide range of professions including veterinary science, law, accounting and teaching. Recognizing the demands of the modern job market, the academy also invited representatives from industries such as coding and renewable energy, including wind turbine technology.
To ensure students had a comprehensive understanding of their post-16 options, representatives from all local colleges and sixth forms were present to advise on the various qualifications available and the different pathways to success.
The careers fair was a resounding success, empowering students to make informed decisions about their future. By fostering connections between young people and industry professionals, the academy is helping to shape the next generation of skilled and motivated individuals.
Andy Iredale from Schudio said- ‘What a pleasure to work with your students - I talked to many about coding/AI and where that can take careers (huge GCHQ opportunities at Samlesbury, and AI is changing everything). A couple were taken with Genomics so I teamed up with the medical scientists at Bolton too!’
Victoria Davies from Blackpool Teaching Hospital said-
“The year 7s were so polite and respectful, as well as coming across as genuinely interested in my career. Their questions were so lovely! The event itself was fantastic, so many of your students seemed driven and motivated and were very open to listening about Physio/OT, even if they hadn’t heard of it. School was very organised and accommodating and the student helpers were brilliant! Very kind and helpful! Credit to your school!! “
This is a well established annual event and the team is already planning the next one. If you would like to be included as part of this or are happy to offer other opportunities to support students throughout the year, please contact Paul Askew-
If are happy to offer a workplace visit please use this link- https://forms.gle/CUqyWyiGuzHvqbhn9
Attendees :ArmyAshbridge Nurseries
Atkins Realis
B&FC
Blackpool Sixth
DWP
EDF
Flotation Energy
Forbes Solicitors
Gillibrand Accident Repair Centre
Harrison Drury Solicitors
HSBC
Heathcote & Co
Kendal College
Lancaster University
Lanes Vets
Leach Steel
LGGS
LMC
Lloyds Banking
Lancaster Training Services
Myerscough College
Newman College
Network Rail
NHS
Persimmon Homes
Police
Preston College
RAF
RAW College
Ripley Sixth Form
Rossall Sixth Form
Rickerbys
Schudio
T2K
Towers & Gornall Accountants
UCLAN
University of Bolton
Victrex
Yunex Traffic