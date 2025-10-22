Local Community Worker receives national recognition for Outstanding Service

Plungington Centre Manager, Ben Clayton, Community Cahmpion Award Winner, Emma Worden and Head of Adult and Community Services, James Haigh

Plungington Community Centre’s Emma Worden wins Places for People Community Champion Award

Caritas Care’s Plungington Community Centre is celebrating national recognition this month as Community Worker Emma Worden has been honoured with a Places for People Community Champion Award, recognising her outstanding dedication and support to local residents over the past eight years.

Emma, who has been part of the Plungington team for almost a decade, was nominated by her colleagues Ben Clayton, Centre Manager, and Hazel Critchley, Centre Community Worker along with one of the centre’s volunteers. The award celebrates individuals across the country who go above and beyond to make a difference in their communities.

“Emma would never put herself forward for something like this,” said Ben Clayton. “She always plays down her role, but the truth is she’s at the heart of everything we do here. Whether it’s checking in on residents, delivering food parcels, or just being someone to talk to, she goes above and beyond every single day.”

Emma proudly displays her award following the ceremony.

Emma’s commitment to the Plungington community is evident in the close relationships she’s built with local residents. From supporting isolated individuals to connecting people with vital services, she is known for her care, compassion, and persistence.

“It’s just my job, really,” said Emma modestly. “I like to make sure people are okay. If I haven’t seen someone for a while, I’ll check in. We’ve got a good team here, we all look out for each other.”

Her efforts have touched many lives, including one resident living with dementia who received ongoing support from Emma, the community centre, and local health partners. “That’s a great example of what Emma does,” Ben added. “She makes sure people are looked after and that no one slips through the net.”

The Places for People Community Champion Awards are held annually and celebrate extraordinary contributions from residents across the UK. This year’s ceremony took place in York at the National Centre for Early Music, where award winners from all over the country were recognised for their work.

Emma receiving her award

“It was lovely,” said Emma. “There were people from all over, veterans, volunteers, people doing amazing things in their communities. It was nice to be recognised and part of that.”

The award was presented by Greg Reed, Chief Executive Officer of Places for People, who was already familiar with Plungington Community Centre after a previous visit. “He remembered the centre,” said Ben. “He’d eaten lunch here before and was genuinely thrilled to see Emma being recognised.”

Although she insists the award belongs to the whole team, Emma admits it has pride of place at home, even if she won’t quite say so herself.

“It’s on the bookshelf,” she laughed. “But I’ve brought it in so everyone here can see it too.”

Ben added: “We’re all really proud of Emma. She represents everything that’s good about Plungington Community Centre - care, connection, and community spirit. It’s fantastic to see that recognised nationally.”