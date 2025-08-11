Local community urged to support award-winning blues festival

The organiser of Colne’s much-loved Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival is calling on the local community to get behind the event and help ensure its continued success, as anticipation builds for its return this August Bank Holiday weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from Friday 22nd to Sunday 24th August, with The Official Fringe taking place from Thursday 21st through to Monday 25th, the festival promises another spectacular year of live music and celebration.

Tickets are selling fast, but Festival Co-Ordinator Simon Shackleton, from Artistic Directors Colne Blues Society, is encouraging local residents to show their support by purchasing tickets for the main festival venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival, which has achieved global recognition and was recently named best Blues-Based Festival in the UK by the UK Blues Federation Awards, attracts thousands of visitors to Colne each year.

Festival Co-Ordinator Simon Shackleton with the UK Blues Federation award

Festival-goers can look forward to performances at the Pendle Hippodrome, The Fort Vale Little Theatre Acoustic Stage, and The Exchange Project Stage, in addition to the ever-popular free-to-attend Official Fringe, hosted in local venues throughout the town.

However, Simon stressed the importance of ticket sales to the survival of both the main event and The Official Fringe: "We've got an absolutely fantastic line-up again this year, possibly one of the best we've had in years, we are really, really proud of it.

“Please do buy tickets for the festival. Whether it's a full festival ticket, or if you just want to go to one of the sessions, day or evening, please do what you can to support the festival, it's really, really important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Without the support generated from ticket sales, the wider festival, including the Official Fringe, simply wouldn't be possible.”

The local community are being urged to support the festival by buying tickets for the ticketed venues

Full festival tickets, day tickets, plus afternoon and evening session tickets are available, with prices starting from as little as £30 per ticket. All tickets can be purchased online at www.bluesfestival.co.uk

Online ticket sales close at 6:45pm on Wednesday 20th August – any tickets purchased after that point can be purchased from the Colne Town Hall box office.

Alongside the music, festivalgoers can enjoy family-fun street entertainment, street food and much more across the weekend.

The 2025 festival is proudly sponsored by Barnfield Construction, continuing their support of Colne’s thriving cultural and creative scene.

Learn more here: www.barnfieldconstruction.co.uk