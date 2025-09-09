Local charity urges Lancashire to leave a lasting legacy

Age UK Lancashire has launched a powerful new campaign, It’s Who We Are, as part of Remember A Charity Week 2025. The campaign shines a light on the unimaginable impact legacy gifts can have on older people across Lancashire and why every detail in a Will matters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watch the campaign film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=57HrW1UqFz0&t=1s

A Small Difference, A Huge Impact

Age UK Lancashire are our own independent charity, meaning legacies left to Age UK Lancashire directly support residents in Lancashire and Lancashire only. This small detail leaves a damaging impact on local services. Local legacies stay local, directly funding vital services like dementia support groups, befriending, and home visits, lifelines that help older people feel less alone when they feel they have nobody else to turn to or simply need that bit of extra support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

User (UGC) Submitted

In their recent campaign, Age UK Lancashire highlighted their impact across the county last year, helping to claim £2.8 million in benefits for older adults, answering over 34,000 helpline enquiries, providing 54,000 vital hours of respite through Day Clubs, and delivering 36,000 hours of support in the homes of older people. Numbers that only scratch the surface of what the charity do.

The Stories Behind the Numbers

Through legacy gifts Age UK Lancashire have been able to support Margaret, who is lonely, and receives a phone call every week. Ron who gets help navigating life after his dementia diagnosis and his family who can access the support they desperately need.

“We must be there for the next older person who depends on our services. It costs us £5,000 every month to run our Good Day Calls service - a service which many people rely on to help reduce loneliness and isolation in Lancashire.” - Victoria Lamb, Individual Giving Manager, Age UK Lancashire.

A Call for Lancashire’s Future

“Leaving a legacy isn’t about how much you give, but the lives you touch,” said Teri Stephenson, Chief Executive of Age UK Lancashire. “It’s about making a choice to stand by older people in our communities, ensuring they feel supported and valued long after we’re gone. That’s not just generosity — it’s Lancashire looking after its own, until everyone is living their best later life.”

About the Campaign

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The It’s Who We Are campaign runs throughout Remember A Charity Week 2025 and encourages people across Lancashire to consider leaving a gift in their will. Legacies are one of the most sustainable ways to protect older people’s futures and ensure that local support continues for generations to come.

Find out more about leaving a legacy with Age UK Lancashire: https://www.ageuk.org.uk/lancashire/get-involved/leave-a-legacy/

Notes to Editors Age UK Lancashire is a local independent charity. We are a brand partner of Age UK the national charity but are a separately registered charity serving the older people of Lancashire specifically. Gifts must be directed to Age UK Lancashire, registered charity number 1142294, to support local services.

Legacy giving accounts for over £3 billion of charitable income in the UK annually (source: National Will Register).

For interviews, images, or more information, please contact: Ben Timberlake, Marketing Manager, Age UK Lancashire