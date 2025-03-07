Local charity set to host unique remembrance event in memory of lost loved ones

A local charity who helps people affected by cancer and bereavement is inviting people to pay tribute to those who have passed away at a special remembrance event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CancerCare North Lancashire and South Cumbria are hosting Lights to Remember on Friday 25th April 2025 from 7pm at their Slynedales Centre in Lancaster. The grounds around the historic building, where many clients receive support after a cancer diagnosis or after losing a loved one, will be lit up with personalised candles bearing a name and a message.

The evening will have opportunities for reflection as well as contemplative live music. A team of CancerCare therapists will also be in attendance on the night should attendees feel the need to talk to someone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lights to Remember is kindly sponsored by Birchall Blackburn Law for the second time. Last year’s event was titled Lights on the Lawn and it was rebranded for 2025 to encourage people who might not be able to attend the evening to use the charity’s online dedication wall. Here you can leave a photograph and a lasting message to a lost loved one, and the CancerCare team can place your light for you on the night.

CancerCare invites people to join them at Lights to Remember on 25th April to pay tribute to lost loved ones.

Lights to Remember is for everyone who has experienced loss, not just those who have used CancerCare’s services. The event is free to attend, though there is an option to donate to CancerCare so they can continue support children and adults affected by cancer or bereavement.

Eleanor Sweeney from Caton attended Lights on the Lawn last year. Eleanor’s late husband Peter was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2019. Peter was supported by CancerCare’s Lancaster Centre via one-to-one counselling prior to 2020, continuing his sessions over the phone during the Coronavirus pandemic. Peter sadly died in May 2023.

“I made contact with CancerCare at the end of August [2023] to get some bereavement support,” Eleanor said. “I had counselling for around a year and I struggle to put how helpful it was into words. Everyone in the family grieves at different stages. Initially, you’re all crying and talking together, but as time goes on everyone gets to different stages in their grief journey. A year on from a death, you don’t know where someone may be at. Therefore, having someone to talk to and as a point of contact did me so much good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eleanor added: “I decided to attend Lights on the Lawn with family, including two of our four grandchildren, to remember Peter.”

Tragically, a few days before Lights on the Lawn in April 2024, Eleanor’s mother passed away after battling a short illness.

“She passed away in the nursing home on the Wednesday ahead of Lights on the Lawn on the Friday, so it was a very emotional event for us,” Eleanor said. “It was such a lovely experience. The children loved it, being able to create something for their granddad and for my mum. It was a nice thing to do as a family and to be around others who you could share the experience with. It was so welcoming, as CancerCare always is, and being at Slynedales was very peaceful.”

Matt Muir and his family attended Lights on the Lawn to remember their much-loved wife and mother Gillian, who passed away after a breast cancer diagnosis in March 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt and Gillian’s son, Ewan, attended one-to-one counselling sessions at CancerCare’s Lancaster centre with therapist Helen. Ewan was five when he began working with Helen.

“The sessions helped Ewan work through his thoughts at his own pace,” Matt said. “He was able to express himself and what was going on through drawings. Ewan’s sessions came to an end at the time of Lights on the Lawn, so it felt very fitting to attend. It was a nice experience for Ewan, his brother and me, and there was a lovely atmosphere.

Matt added: “Gillian was keen on spreading awareness about breast cancer by sharing her journey and making the process feel less scary. It feels right to continue to do this for her.”

Attendees are welcome to decorate and personalise the glass jar that will hold your loved one’s light. They can either decorate at home or they can attend one of two jar decorating sessions at the Slynedales or Kendal Centres from 10am to 12pm on 28th March 2025.

For more information on Lights to Remember and to place your loved one’s photograph on

the dedication wall, please visit: lights-to-remember.dedicationpage.org