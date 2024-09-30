Local Business Launches to Offer Exclusive and Bespoke End-of-Life Celebration Services

Local Event Expert, Verity Sharples has launched 'A Touching Finish', a unique service dedicated to assisting families and loved ones navigate the intricate and deeply personal process of planning wakes and celebrations of life.

A Touching Finish, a unique service dedicated to assisting families and loved ones in navigating the intricate and deeply personal process of planning wakes and celebrations of life, is delighted to announce its launch. The firm's mission is to provide unparalleled exclusive and personalised services and ease emotional burdens during a sensitive time, allowing families to honour their loved ones with grace, dignity, and a celebration that reflects their unique life and legacy. With a commitment to exceptional care, A Touching Finish offers a unique blend of discretion, creativity, and expertise across a range of bespoke services. From comprehensive funeral coordination to exclusive memorials and personalised celebrations of life, each service is thoughtfully designed to meet the highest expectations and refined tastes of our most discerning clients. “We believe that every farewell should not only reflect the individuality of the life it honours but also meet the unique desires and needs of our clients,” says Verity Sharples, Founder of A Touching Finish. “Our tailored approach ensures that every detail is seamlessly managed, providing families and loved ones with a memorable tribute that is both deeply personal and impeccably refined.” Exclusive Services Include: Personal Funeral Concierge: Complete planning and coordination of all funeral-related services, managed with the utmost discretion and compassion. Bespoke Memorial/Wake Planning & Organisation: Personalised planning and execution of current or future wakes, tailored to the client's specifications. Custom Celebrations of Life: Thoughtfully curated occasions designed to reflect the unique personality and wishes of the deceased, with a focus on creating a stress-free, one-of-a-kind experience. Private Memorial Services: Exclusive commemorations on significant dates, such as birthdays and anniversaries, offering a moment of remembrance and celebration in an intimate setting. Passing Place: A unique event that offers an opportunity to explore traditional funeral and memorial options alongside innovative and personalised ways to commemorate your loved ones, in a welcoming and informative space. Verity Sharples adds, “What distinguishes A Touching Finish is our exceptional combination of empathy, creativity, and bespoke service. We recognise that each life is unique and believe that every farewell should be equally distinctive. Our customisable services are tailored to the highest standards, ensuring an experience that is both exclusive and deeply meaningful." A Touching Finish is dedicated to providing unparalleled service and meticulous attention to detail, ensuring that every farewell is an elegant reflection of the individual being celebrated. For more information, please visit: www.touchingfinish.com