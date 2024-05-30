Local business golf tournament raises over £5,000 for Lancashire charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire businesses have confirmed they have raised £5,571 for Rainbow Hub at the fifth annual Charity Golf Day held at Ashton and Lea Golf Club on Friday, May 24th.

The event, organised by Evolve Document Solutions and Stone Create, featured over 70 golfers who enjoyed breakfast, lunch, and a prize draw for golf fashion wear. An auction was held for prizes including former WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew's signed boxing glove and other sporting memorabilia.

The winning team was Preston-based Merlin Diesel Systems. They fought off competition on the course from Businesses from throughout the county including Bingham and Jones, Claytons Jewellers, IT 247 NW, Johnsons Plumbing, Mears Flooring, One Energy Projects, Progress FS, Questa Financial Planners, RDS Electrical, Steve Heaton Real Estate, and UK Carline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Maddox, managing director of Evolve Document Solutions, said: "We’re proud to have hosted another successful Charity Golf Day. It’s fantastic to see our business community come together to support Rainbow Hub.

Organisers and competitors of the Annual Golf Day for Rainbow Hub

“The camaraderie on the course was incredible. Knowing that our efforts contribute to such a worthy cause made the day even more special. Everyone had a brilliant time, and we're already looking forward to next year's event."

Ormskirk-based Rainbow Hub provides rehabilitation services for children with brain injuries, enhancing the well-being of up to 85 families weekly. National sporting figures have supported the event in previous years, highlighting the business community's commitment to charitable causes. Over the five years, the Charity Golf Day has raised more than £25,000 for various local charities.

Shane Friend, managing director at Stone Create, said: "This year’s golf day was about more than winning; it was about contributing to Rainbow Hub’s mission. Seeing everyone come together, and have fun while making a difference, was truly heartwarming. We’re thrilled to beat our fundraising target. It’s moments like these that remind us of the power of collective effort."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Parish, Corporate Relations and Event Manager at Rainbow Hub said: "We are incredibly grateful for the support. The funds raised will significantly impact our services to children and their families. This donation means we can continue to offer vital therapies and support to those who need it most.