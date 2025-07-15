Local artist Kathryn Alice Olley named official Lytham Festival artist with work featured across 14m of festival fencing

Kathryn’s rise has been nothing short of remarkable. Named Lancashire Artist of the Year 2024, she returned this year as a guest judge for the award, all while building a nationally recognised art brand from her art Studio in Lytham St Annes

Her accolades include:

Enterprise Vision Awards finalist – Creative Industry category

Great British Entrepreneur Awards finalist – Early Stage Stand Out North West

Selected winner of Theo Paphitis’s Small Business Sunday (#SBS)

Kathryn’s work blends fine art with storytelling. She has collaborated with MasterChef winner Oli Martin, with her art permanently on display at his acclaimed fine dining restaurant Aven in Preston.

Her growing reputation has led to features on BBC News Online, BBC Radio 2 with Sara Cox, BBC Radio Lancashire, ITVX, and regional press. She has also received recognition and engagement from public figures including Johnny Marr, Claudia Winkleman, cast members from Strictly Come Dancing and The Traitors, journalist Emma Barnett, and creative industry leaders such as Tileyard Music, Studio Lambert, and Giles Coren.

Prints and originals of Kathryn’s work are available here:

