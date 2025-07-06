Local artist Ann C Haslam exhibits her latest collection of textile art at Lords Courtyard Gallery

Talented Lancastrian artist, Ann C. Haslam, has launched a new exhibition of her latest art works of textile assemblage at Lords Courtyard Gallery near Settle. The exhibition entitled ‘Fresh from the Forest’, runs from Monday 7th July through to 31st August 2025, with many pieces available to purchase.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bolton born artist Ann, who now lives near Lancaster, has exhibited widely in a range of venues across the UK & abroad over many years, with eleven one & two person shows. Her work has been purchased by Lancashire County Council and by many private collectors, and she is continuing her passion as a contemporary artist, having dedicated her life & career to art and art education.

Ann developed the design concepts for her new exhibition after being inspired by a recent holiday in the forest, hence the title of her show. In her latest work, she exploits colour hues and the qualities of light absorption & reflection using natural & manufactured materials to simulate surface movement. Through this process, she manipulates and assembles an extensive range of threads & textures in a highly labour-intensive process, which in many cases, has taken several months to bring to completion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each piece of art is of abstract design, utilising foils, silks, wools, cottons and linens, all of which are employed to exploit their unique qualities for visual effect. Manufactured fibres, delicate fabrics and reflective surfaces, including mirrored glass and collected objects are also made use of, to create colourful and intricate artworks of great impact and modern design. Her work will add interest & colour to any style of interior space.

Artwork detail

Ann studied full time at Bolton College of Art & Design in the 60s, specialising in woven textiles and surface print design. Her subsequent career in the field of art and design education was in range of teaching situations including Infant, Primary & Secondary Schools, and later as a lecturer in creative studies in Further Special Education. Ann has also worked as an art therapist and in teacher training in Higher Education.

THE GALLERY

The gallery at Lords Courtyard, where Ann’s latest exhibition is held, is the brainchild of Bretten Lord, entrepreneur and owner of Lords antique centre, auction house and restaurant. The artist’s works on display will be available for sale for two months from the gallery. Each piece varies in dimension and is usually presented framed & glazed. The art is suitable for wall mounted display in domestic and public interior settings.

Lords Courtyard, antiques, restaurant and gallery, is situated on the A65 near Settle, and is open to the public from 10am – 5pm, seven days a week.