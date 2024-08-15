Local apprentice lays foundation for national success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A local apprentice is celebrating after winning a prestigious regional construction competition, securing his place in a national final.

Persimmon North West apprentice, Tom Tunnicliffe, earned a spot in the SkillBuild National Final after winning the regional qualifying event held at Preston College.

The national final, taking place from November 18th to 21st at Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, will see Tom compete against seven other top candidates from across the UK.

SkillBuild, the UK’s largest and longest-running construction skills competition, supported by CITB, covers a wide range of trades, offering apprentices like Tom a platform to showcase their talents on a national stage.

Tom Tunnicliffe

Speaking about his achievements, Tom said: "Winning the regional Skill Build competition was an incredible experience, and I’m looking forward to competing in the national final.

“The support I’ve received from my mentors at Persimmon North West and Reaseheath College has been fantastic, and I’m excited to continue developing my skills."

Tom first appeared in the spotlight during the BBC 3 series “Brickies” where he was featured as the gang’s apprentice in the first series.

He also triumphed in a Cheshire inter-college brickwork competition, where he was awarded new tools, including a trowel and level.

Nici Milner, Regional Apprentice Manager at Persimmon North West, said: "We’re all extremely proud of Tom’s achievements. Tom recently completed his Apprenticeship Standard at the end of May, and since then, he has been honing his skills

“His success in the Skill Build competition is a testament to his hard work and commitment to his trade and we look forward to supporting him as he prepares for the national final.”