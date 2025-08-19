Llamas dress up for National Bow Tie Day
Bow ties were once linked to black tie events, academics, and James Bond. Even today, they symbolise creativity, confidence, and sophistication. A well-made bow tie transforms an outfit, adding flair and personality and is an instant conversation starter.
The moment that Celia Gaze, the founder of the Wellbeing Farm, in Edgworth, tied one on her llamas, her wedding venue business transformed overnight. It went viral, as she tells in her book ‘Why Tie a Bowtie on a Llama and this unconventional business idea transformed her venue into a successful wedding venue.
In celebration of National Bow Tie Day on 28 August, the llamas will be dressed up in stylish bow ties once again - a delightful tradition that has significantly contributed to the farm's charm and distinctive reputation.
The idea to tie a bow tie on a llama came to Celia when she was at rock bottom and near bankruptcy. So she played around with a bag of bow ties gifted by her father and then the venue took off. Now it is the thing most couples request.
Celia said, “We absolutely love celebrating Bow Tie Day at The Wellbeing Farm. It’s a wonderfully unique way to showcase our charming bow-tie-wearing llamas, and it never fails to bring joy to our couples,” she shared.
Celia's inspiration for tying a bow tie on her llamas was a whimsical idea that emerged from her journey through setbacks and the subsequent viral recognition of her business.
National Bow Tie Day is an invitation for everyone to embrace their individuality, so dust off that bow tie, dress up and express their unique style, and celebrate with flair.