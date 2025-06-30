‘Little Van of Warm’ Brings Cosy Comfort to Households across Lancashire

In another step forward in the fight against fuel poverty, Cosy Homes in Lancashire has announced that its Little Van of Warm home visits are now available to residents across the entire county. This mobile support service offers face-to-face energy advice, practical help, and the installation of simple energy-saving measures, right at people’s doorsteps and in their homes.

With fuel poverty remaining an ongoing challenge across Lancashire, Cosy Homes are urging households struggling with cold homes or high bills to take advantage of this free, friendly service.

Judith Mills, Consultant in Public Health from Blackpool Council, Cosy Homes said: “A warm home isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity and our Little Van of Warm is more than just a van, it can be a lifeline for households who need help right now. Since March 2024, our van has supported over 200 residents in Blackpool, Pendle, Preston, Rossendale, Ribble Valley and West Lancashire but we are delighted to share that the van can now reach even more residents and we would urge anyone who is struggling or simply needs some advice or useful tips, to contact us and make a booking.”

Fuel Poverty is a county-wide challenge facing many households and with new data just released by the Government paints a sobering picture. In Lancashire, fuel poverty which is defined as having a low income and living in a home with low energy efficiency remains a concern. Blackpool tops the list with 17.1% of households in fuel poverty, while South Ribble, although lowest, still stands at 8.7%.

Judith added: “The problem isn’t just financial; it’s a public health concern too. The Health Foundation has warned that children raised in cold, damp homes are twice as likely to develop respiratory problems compared to those in warm environments. According to National Energy Action, fuel poverty is estimated to cost the NHS a staggering £1.3 billion per year and the smallest of changes or support from Cosy Homes could help.”

Cosy Homes’ Little Van of Warm is now travelling the length and breadth of Lancashire, from city streets to rural villages, offering energy efficiency advice tailored to your home and even on-the-spot installation of simple measures like draught-proofing and LED bulbs to keep costs down. The team at Cosy Homes can also help residents to access grants and schemes for more substantial upgrades which all go some way to reducing energy consumption and improving comfort at home.

The service is open to residents aged 70+ years, low income households and those in receipt of a means tested benefit.

Despite national efforts, only 700,000 households have been lifted out of fuel poverty since 2014 which underlines how much more needs to be done and the team at Cosy Homes, a local council scheme believes that local action is key.

Judith added: “We’re not waiting for people to find us, we are making it as easy as we can and our van will come to you. By delivering support directly into communities, we hope we can help people stay warm, well, and worry-free.”

Residents across Lancashire are encouraged to get in touch today to book a visit from the Little Van of Warm or speak to a member of the Cosy Homes team. Whether you’re looking for advice, support, or practical help, Cosy Homes is here to make warm homes a reality for everyone.

Visit www.chil.uk.com or call 03306 061 488 (Local Rate) to find out more.