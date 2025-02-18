Lights, camera, action! Central Radio goes live from Preston’s new Animate complex

Local radio station brings live show from the first full day of the ARC Cinema, featuring exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes insights.

Lancashire’s Central Radio North West is set to broadcast live from Preston’s brand-new Animate leisure complex this Friday, marking a major milestone for the city’s entertainment scene.

Presenter Dave Salmon will take his popular show, The More Music Workday, on the road to capture the excitement of the complex’s first full day of operations.

Broadcasting from the ARC Cinema, Dave will bring listeners the latest music, local news, and exclusive interviews with key figures behind the project.

Among his guests will be the newly appointed cinema manager, Richard Pollitt, as well as members of the team who have helped bring the state-of-the-art venue to life.

Dave will also be chatting to visitors and members of the public, giving a real-time insight into the impact of the multi-million-pound development on the local community.

Speaking of the forthcoming outside broadcast, show host Dave Salmon tells us: "This new leisure facility is a significant milestone in the development of Preston City Centre and we're thrilled to have been invited along to the first full day to bring Central Radio live from the Arc Cinema."

"Central Radio is a proud Prestonian with our offices located just a stones-throw away from the Animate complex where the cinema is based and I'm very much looking forward to bringing the show live from this new multi-million pound venue and I can't wait to chat to some of the people behind the scenes."

This special broadcast follows the official opening of the Animate complex, which takes place on Thursday, 20th February. Preston-born, Oscar-winning filmmaker Nick Park, the creative genius behind Wallace and Gromit, will have the honour of cutting the ribbon at 3pm, cementing the city’s reputation as a growing hub for culture and leisure.

Listeners can tune into the live broadcast on DAB across most of Lancashire, via the Central Radio North West mobile app, online streaming, or by asking their smart speaker to “play Central Radio North West.”

With state-of-the-art cinema screens, restaurants, and entertainment facilities, Animate promises to be a game-changer for Preston’s city centre – and Central Radio North West will be there to bring the buzz straight to its audience.