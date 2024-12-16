Lifetime achievement award for Charnock Richard-based CEO who seeks to prevent gambling-related harm

A Charnock-Richard based CEO has seen his 11-year commitment to minimising gambling-related harm recognised as the recipient of this year’s Outstanding Individual Contribution to Safer Gambling award at the Vixio GamblingCompliance Global Regulatory Awards.

EPIC Global Solutions founder and CEO Paul Buck received the accolade from the London ceremony to acknowledge the impact that his company has made around the world since its foundation in the north west in 2013, growing from Buck’s idea to start out as a sole trader to becoming a globally-leading organization that specialises in the prevention of gambling-related harm, with a particularly strong presence in both the UK and US.

It continued a run of success at the event for the organization – whose headquarters are in Appley Bridge – that now extends to three consecutive Vixio Awards ceremonies, with principal consultant Dan Spencer last year coming home with the Compliance Rising Star Special Award, and the company receiving the Responsible Gambling Service or Solution Provider of the Year title 12 months earlier.

“I am honoured to receive this global award at such a prestigious regulatory event,” explained Buck, in the aftermath of the ceremony.

EPIC Global Solutions CEO Paul Buck (centre) receives his Vixio Award from judging panel member Mark Jordan of PwC (left) and event host Marcus Brigstocke (right)

“Although it is an individual award, it is really a testament to the work of everybody at EPIC as we continue to use a lived experience focus for gambling harm prevention.”

Paul’s success was part of a double EPIC nomination on the night, with the company having been shortlisted in the Responsible Gambling Service or Solution Provider of the Year category, which was awarded to leading gambling software developers Playtech.

It continues a successful run for both him and the organisation at awards ceremonies. Buck was previously named as the Entrepreneur For Good Award winner for the North West & Yorkshire and the Humber region at the 2022 Great British Entrepreneur Awards, while the company has enjoyed global success this year, winning the Player Protection Service Provider of the Year award for a third successive year at the SBC Awards North America and being nominated as a ‘UK Employer of the Year’ contender at the Investors In People Awards.

EPIC was also highly commended in the International Expansion category at the Barclays Entrepreneur Awards 2023, in recognition of the work it has undertaken across 32 countries, providing education, training and consultancy on how to mitigate the risk of all forms of gambling-related harm.