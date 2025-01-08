Leyland women 27 launches HELP-A-BITE initiative

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kristie Barton, 27-year-old from Leyland, has taken a bold step towards addressing child hunger and related issues in the UK with the launch of her initiative, "It’s Their Future," alongside her inaugural project, "Help-A-Bite."

In the UK, approximately 4.3 million children live in poverty, facing long-term consequences that affect their education, health, and emotional well-being. Mental health disorders are also alarmingly prevalent, with 1 in 6 children aged 5 to 16 experiencing such challenges. Escalating issues like bullying and social isolation further exacerbate these problems, leading to low self-esteem and academic struggles. The impact of these challenges can disrupt childhood experiences and hinder future opportunities for a fulfilling life.

Recognizing the need for change, Kristie aims to develop projects and products that tackle these pressing issues. A notable feature of her initiative is the commitment to donating portion of the proceeds to charities that directly support children in need."Help-A-Bite" is Kristie's project, designed to raise awareness about child hunger in the UK. It includes a children's story/activity book that she wrote and published herself. The book invites children to join Timmy on a heart-warming journey, where he rallies his friends, teachers, and community members to collectively address the problem of hunger in their school. Through teamwork and creativity, Timmy and his friends demonstrate how even the smallest acts of kindness can have a significant impact.

To further promote her initiative, Kristie has launched a dedicated website, [itstheirfuture.com](http://itstheirfuture.com), where customers can purchase the book. Each sale provides breakfast for around five children in support of the Magic Breakfast charity, which aims to ensure that no child in the UK starts the day on an empty stomach.Kristie's efforts have not gone unnoticed. She has been in communication with the Department of Education, which expressed and encouraged her to reach out to schools nationwide to implement the Help-A-Bite initiative. Although the coordination process is lengthy, Kristie is dedicated to making a difference.Since launching her project, Kristie has gained significant traction on social media, amassing over 2,000 followers on TikTok and 1.3K followers on her Facebook page, "It's Their Future," in just three days!! Additionally, she has organized giveaways, distributing over £200 worth of food vouchers to those in need.

Kristie Barton (27),Leyland founder of It’s their future

"I want this to be the start of many projects for it’s their future," Kristie said. "I have thoroughly enjoyed dedicating my time to this initiative, and I hope to inspire others to take action in their communities."As Kristie's movement gains momentum, she remains hopeful that her efforts will lead to a brighter future for children facing hunger and other challenges across the UK.