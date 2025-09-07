Leyland Rotary - Pitch4Pounds seeks local charities or voluntary organisations
Numerous groups and causes in Leyland have benefited from this initiative in the last two years covering some of Rotary’s key areas of focus, such as education and young people, health and wellbeing, and environmental improvement.
Full details can be found on Leyland Rotary’s website but here is what just two of the recipients had to say:
Leyland Barracudas Swimming Club: Elaine Fitchie, Club President, said: “Sport in the community plays a key role in the development of young people and as a voluntary organisation Leyland Barracudas is delighted to have support from Leyland Rotary so we can continue to provide opportunities for the young people of Leyland and South Ribble”.
Heartbeat- cardiovascular prevention and rehabilitation: Lisa Riding from Heartbeat said: “We are incredibly grateful for Leyland Rotary’s support which helps us continue our vital work as a totally self-funded charity. The Pitch4Pounds funding pays for the classes held in Leyland.”
Infinity Cheer and Dance and Friends of Leyland Station are just two other local voluntary organisations that have received funding from Leyland Rotary.
If you feel you have a project which could benefit from Leyland Rotary’s help, simply complete the application form which you will find on the website and Facebook - just search ‘Leyland Rotary’. Closing date for applications is September 30.