Leyland Rotary helping local good causes

Leyland Rotary President, Jim Costello, visited the therapeutic Leyland Drumming4Dementia group - who meet on the first Saturday of the month at St Andrew’s Parish Hall - to see the enjoyment Rotary’s donation is giving to the members who attend this increasingly popular group.

Drumming4Dementia is one of a number of local good causes/charities who benefited from Round 1 of Leyland Rotary's Pitch4Pounds initiative.

Keith McIntosh, founder, said "The very kind donation from Leyland Rotary will enable the Leyland-based Drumming4Dementia group to purchase four additional practice drumming pads to respond to the increased interest and demand for our popular and enjoyable therapeutic drumming sessions for people living with Dementia whilst also offering support for their families".

Round 2 of Pitch4Pounds is now open and full details can be found at https://www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.php?ClubID=1164. If you are involved with a local good cause or charity that needs help with a project, apply before 30 September to be considered.

Leyland Rotary President, Jim Costello, meeting the Drumming4Dementia group

Leyland Rotary is only able to provide financial help of this kind because of fundraising activities such as its VIRTUAL DUCK RACE which will run from 1-4 August. For your chance to win a first prize of £250, buy your ducks here https://www.balloonrace.net/lrcb

