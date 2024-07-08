Leyland Rotary helping local good causes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leyland Rotary President, Jim Costello, visited the therapeutic Leyland Drumming4Dementia group - who meet on the first Saturday of the month at St Andrew’s Parish Hall - to see the enjoyment Rotary’s donation is giving to the members who attend this increasingly popular group.

Drumming4Dementia is one of a number of local good causes/charities who benefited from Round 1 of Leyland Rotary's Pitch4Pounds initiative.

Keith McIntosh, founder, said "The very kind donation from Leyland Rotary will enable the Leyland-based Drumming4Dementia group to purchase four additional practice drumming pads to respond to the increased interest and demand for our popular and enjoyable therapeutic drumming sessions for people living with Dementia whilst also offering support for their families".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Round 2 of Pitch4Pounds is now open and full details can be found at https://www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.php?ClubID=1164. If you are involved with a local good cause or charity that needs help with a project, apply before 30 September to be considered.

Leyland Rotary President, Jim Costello, meeting the Drumming4Dementia group