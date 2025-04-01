Leyland proves the best location for commuter couple looking for the perfect balance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Determined to purchase their second Redrow home Lauren and Jamie Boyd moved ‘up North’ for a better work-life balance.

And it was Redrow’s Worden Gardens development in Leyland that ticked all the boxes, offering the couple their ‘perfect’ property, a ‘best of both worlds’ location and a shorter commute.

“We moved from an eight-year-old Letchworth property, on a Redrow development in Cadishead, Manchester,” said Lauren, an assistant head at a high school.

“We loved how modern the house was and lived there for almost four years. The quality and style of Redrow’s homes stood out over other developers. Despite the development being almost 10 years old the property still looked immaculate, and the style of houses looked so much nicer than those of other developers, so we really wanted to stay with Redrow.

Lauren and Jamie Boyd

“We also didn't want to lose the features that we had come to appreciate in our previous home including an en-suite, downstairs cloakroom and a garage.”

Lauren, 37 and Jamie, 36, a digital content manager already had their sights set on a new Redrow design; a four-bedroom Cambridge.

“We lived opposite a Cambridge house type in Manchester; that style of house really stood out to us,” said Lauren.

“We saw there were Cambridge properties available at Worden Gardens and, after visiting the development, we realised it ticked all the boxes; it was the perfect location.

Lauren and Jamie Boyd with Penny

“I work in Blackburn and have commuted from Manchester for almost 10 years and, as Jamie works from home, we felt we could cut down my commute by moving more North.”

Worden Gardens, located on Leyland Lane, features a range of three and four-bedroom properties all from Redrow’s traditionally styled Heritage Collection.

As well as being handy for Blackburn, Leyland also has excellent commuter links to Preston, just six minutes away by train, and both Liverpool and Manchester can be reached by direct trains in 45 minutes from Leyland Station or 30 miles by road. The development is located within easy reach of nearby towns and cities plus Worden Park right on the doorstep.

Currently on sale from £400,000, The Cambridge boasts an open plan kitchen, dining and family room which spans the full width of the house, there is also a separate lounge, utility and cloakroom.

Lauren and Jamie Boyd

Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, an en-suite to the main bedroom and a family bathroom.

“The Cambridge has four bedrooms and an open plan kitchen/family room and a separate living room, which we didn't have in our previous Letchworth,” said Lauren.

“We love the open plan style and modernity of our home. Our plot was on a new phase of the development and was the first house fitted with an electric air source heat pump, making it more sustainable, which appealed to us,” said Lauren.

“We really love our kitchen, as we enjoy the novelty of having a family sitting area as part of the room and it's the first time we have ever had a utility room!”

The couple quickly sold their home in Manchester, accepting an offer at the beginning of April and reserving their new home just three weeks later.

“It was a very easy experience, especially helped by the sales team who communicated with us regularly regarding the different stages of our build,” said Lauren.

“We aren't very good with DIY so we felt that it was a good opportunity for us to buy extras, such as fitted wardrobes which made things easier once we moved in.

“We had the opportunity to do a hard hat visit mid-way through the process and the customer service team were very helpful when we came for our demo day visit.”

