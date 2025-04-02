Leyland primary school to benefit from government funding for new nursery places

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northbrook Primary Academy is one of 300 primary schools to secure funding.

Northbrook Primary Academy, part of Endeavour Learning Trust, is one of the first primary schools in the country to receive government funding to establish a brand-new school-based nursery. The new nursery is part of a national initiative to enhance early years education, with Northbrook Primary Academy set to offer up to 30 equivalent full-time places for two and three year olds.

Unlike many school-based nurseries that operate only during school hours and term time, Northbrook’s nursery will offer childcare from 7:30 am to 6:00 pm, for up to 51 weeks per year, providing parents with greater flexibility.

The school has been awarded £96,000 in government funding to invest in the development of its facilities and high-quality resources. Led by qualified teachers, the nursery will be overseen by the school leaders who are experts in early years education, ensuring children benefit from the highest standards of teaching and care.

Dedicated Early Years facilities at Northbrook Primary to cater for nursery children

Evidence from another primary school within Endeavour Learning Trust demonstrates that children who attend school-based nurseries show improved outcomes when transitioning to Reception class, and the new nursery will provide a seamless progression for those continuing at Northbrook Primary Academy.

Northbrook Primary Academy has already invested significantly in its Early Years facilities and the new nursery is the next step in ensuring outstanding early education for local families.

The announcement comes as the Department for Education confirms the launch of 300 new school-based nurseries across the country. This initiative is part of the first wave of a multi-year government programme aimed at expanding access to early years education in England.

David Clayton, CEO of Endeavour Learning Trust, said:

New all-year-round nursery to open in September

“We are delighted to announce the upcoming opening of a new school-based nursery at Northbrook Primary Academy, ready in time for September. This investment allows us to create much-needed places in a supportive and enriching environment, ensuring that children within our community have access to the highest quality early years provision.”

Jillian Shorrocks, Executive Headteacher at Northbrook, said:

“At Northbrook, our children’s happiness, wellbeing, and achievements are at the heart of everything we do. We provide a safe and supportive learning environment and pride ourselves on our warm, nurturing, and family-oriented atmosphere. We’re looking forward to inviting even younger learners to our school.”

Parents interested in securing a place for their child at Northbrook’s new nursery can register their interest by emailing [email protected].

Northbrook Primary Academy’s nursery is expected to open in September 2025, with enrolment launching later this year.