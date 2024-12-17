Leyland Garden Centre brightens up Christmas for local resident with reindeer giveaway

To celebrate the festive period, Leyland Garden Centre Garden Centre has donated a light-up reindeer to resident, Karen Sutton Taylor, as part of its Christmas Magic community campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign which was run by the UK’s largest family-run group, British Garden Centres, saw residents from the local area asked to nominate a worthy group, garden, charity or hospice that has gone above and beyond to receive the reindeer to light up the community and spread festive cheer.

Jean Fell nominated Karen Sutton Taylor for the competition saying: " She organises trips and things to raise money to go to two local charities. She works so hard with no reward for herself and over the past years, she has raised thousands. She also gives lots of pleasure to the people who go to the events.. a very deserving person. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Stubbs, Project and Development Manager at British Garden Centres said, “We are incredibly proud of the active role British Garden Centres plays in its local communities, and that’s particularly important at this time of year. We are delighted to donate this light reindeer as a symbol of joy, Christmas magic, and community spirit during the festive season.”