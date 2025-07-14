Leading retailer Blinds 2go announces 'Black Friday-style' summer sale

The leading retailer is celebrating its 25th birthday in style with huge savings across its range of homeware for a one-week-only summer extravaganza.

The UK’s largest online retailer of made-to-measure blinds and curtains, Blinds 2go, has announced the return of its huge annual sale from Monday 14th July until Sunday 20th July.

The highly anticipated Big Blinds 2go Bonanza – this year dubbed the Blinds 2go Big 25 th Birthday Bonanza in honour of the brand’s 25th birthday – will see bargain hunters enjoy a range of deals all week, securing huge savings of up to 25% across the site. Deals which are not even seen over the infamous Black Friday weekend.

Monday 14th July – Sunday 20th July – Up To 25% Off PerfectFIT Shutters

Twist2Go Sanderson Tiger Stripe Navy Roller Blinds

Blinds 2go is kicking off the Bonanza in style with up to 25% off PerfectFIT shutters.

Thanks to an innovative design function, there’s no drilling required to mount these stylish, contemporary shutters, all you need is uPVC windows or doors for a seamless installation. The discreet tilt control means you can customise the level of shade in your home – crucial for warm sunny days.

Tuesday 15th July – Sunday 20th July – Up To 25% Off Stick2Go Blinds

From Tuesday, shoppers can secure up to 25% off Stick2Go blinds.

Cedella Sunset Roman Blind and Liana Porcelain Volie Curtain

Slashing prices by up to a quarter, Blinds 2go is giving customers the chance to upgrade their home with a fuss-free, no mess option that transforms décor in minutes. Enjoy up to 25% off the full portfolio of Stick2Go blinds which features a smart honeycomb fabric, in colours such as warm grey, blue haze, and pink blush to name a few.

Wednesday 16th July – Sunday 20th July – Up To 25% Off Roller Blinds

Enjoy a mid-week treat with up to 25% off roller blinds.

One of Blinds 2go’s most popular and best-selling products, the range includes designs from the likes of Emma Bridgewater, V&A William Morris, and the newly released Disney Home x Sanderson. Blending durable fabrics with versatile shades and patterns that create a focal point with your windows, Blinds 2go’s Roller Blinds are without a doubt one to snap up during the extravaganza.

Thursday 17th July – Sunday 20th July – Up To 25% Off Romans AND Curtains

Customers can grab up to 25% off both Roman Blinds and curtains as Blinds 2go continues the crazy sales from Thursday through to Sunday.

Adding a luxurious statement to your window can be effortlessly achieved by pairing a Roman Blind and curtain – so Blinds 2go are giving shoppers the chance to bag both for a bargain during the Bonanza. Pick from a variety of colours, patterns, textures, fabrics and lining options to find the perfect dressing for your home and watch your interior change and come to life.

Friday 18th July – Sunday 20th July – Up To 25% Off Wooden Blinds

For just three days only – Blinds 2go will see its Bonanza into the weekend with up to 25% off wooden blinds.

Including the brand-new No Drill Click2Go Wooden Blinds, the offer will see prices slashed across Blinds 2go’s luxurious collection. In an array of grains, shades, and decorative tapes – these Wooden Blinds level up your home décor and bring true elegance to any room.

Saturday 19th July – Sunday 20th July – Up To 25% Off Complete Blackout

A welcome addition to any home thanks to light mornings and nights, don’t miss up to 25% off Complete Blackout Blinds with Blinds 2go over the weekend.

Boasting energy saving and noise reducing qualities, Blinds 2go has a complete range of best-selling Blackout Blinds. The collection includes options in sage, mink, and pumpkin spice plus many more – and with a 4.7 rating on Trustpilot, quality is guaranteed.

Sunday 20th July – All offers ending today

As the week comes to an end, so do the celebrations as Sunday marks the last day of the Blinds 2go Big 25th Birthday Bonanza.

With huge savings on favourites like no drill Shutters and curtains, to new innovations like Stick2Go blinds and no drill wooden blinds, Sunday 20th July is the last chance for shoppers to explore discounted prices across the Blinds 2go portfolio. Whether it’s a Clarke & Clarke design you have your eye on, or a thermal blind you’ve been desperate to invest in as relief from the summer heat – this is your day to shop.

To celebrate reaching the 25th birthday milestone, Blinds 2go is also offering a select number of lucky shoppers the chance to win big. 25 golden tickets will be hidden in free sample packs between 1st and 13th July, with one lucky recipient in store for a whole-home makeover – with a whopping £2,500 Blinds 2go voucher to be discovered.

Readers can sign up to stay updated on the Bonanza and receive an exclusive VIP discount here: https://www.blinds-2go.co.uk/bonanza-VIP.