Leading developer showcases manageable homes In Lancashire

Barratt Homes has put the spotlight on its manageable homes, ideal for first time buyers and those wishing to ‘rightsize’ at its Longridge development, Bowland Meadow.

Located on Chipping Lane, Bowland Meadow has various properties available for a range of property seekers. Perfectly suited to first time buyers and those looking to downsize, the development currently offers a collection of low-maintenance homes.

Included within those available is the two bedroom Denford style property, which boasts a spacious living room, accompanied by a fully-fitted open-plan kitchen and dining room with French doors leading to the rear garden.

The first floor offers the family bathroom, a double bedroom and the main bedroom, which offers ample space for hosting guests, a great room for a child, or ample space for a working-from-home area.

BM - The kitchen in the Belmont style home at Barratt Homes' Bowland Meadow in Preston

Located in the borough of Ribble Valley, the market town of Longridge benefits from an ideal combination of countryside landscapes and great commuter links to the likes of Blackburn, Preston and Clitheroe.

Longridge offers plenty of opportunities for anyone looking to make the most of the town’s amenities. With convenient access to Forest of Bowland, Brockholes Nature Reserve and Longridge Golf Club, there are plenty of activities to take advantage of on the doorstep.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “Our versatile homes at Bowland Meadow are well-suited to both first time buyers and ‘rightsizers’ alike, whether it be for those with family planning in mind or anyone simply looking for a more manageable space.

“With prices starting from £144,000, we’d encourage anyone interested in learning more about the properties available to speak with one of our Sales Advisers at the development.”

For more information about any developments in the area, call the sales team on 033 3355 8475 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.