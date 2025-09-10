Launch of 2025 Steel Soldiers Remembrance campaign

Yorkshire-based manufacturer ACS Stainless Steel Fixings, with the support of national logistics operator DX Group, today launches its fifth annual Steel Soldiers Remembrance campaign – with a poignant new silhouette inspired by Queen Elizabeth II.

Continuing the tradition of honouring service and sacrifice, the 2025 design commemorates Queen Elizabeth II’s wartime role as a mechanic in the Auxiliary Territorial Service. The campaign once again supports the Army Benevolent Fund (ABF) – the national charity of the British Army.

For a donation, communities across the UK can receive a steel silhouette of the Queen, created in her WWII likeness; the statues will be delivered by DX Group, with proceeds directly supporting soldiers, veterans, and their families.

Queen Elizabeth II succeeded her father as Patron of the Army Benevolent Fund in 1953 and supported the Army’s national charity throughout her reign.

Nicola Walker - DX; Kate Robertson-Hart – ACS; Tom Kelly – DX

Barney Barnbrook, Regional Director, North East and Yorkshire, Army Benevolent Fund, says: "The Steel Soldiers campaign is incredibly important to the Army Benevolent Fund, which is the Army’s national charity, here for soldiers, veterans, and their families, for life.

"Last year, we supported over 80,000 people in 52 countries through our grants to individuals and funding for 93 other organisations which provide specialist support to members of the Army family.

“It is wonderful to see this campaign evolve. We’re enormously grateful to ACS, DX Group, and all those involved for helping us meet that need – and for helping to keep alive the spirit of service that Her Late Majesty embodied."

David Flannery, Managing Director at ACS, said: "This year’s design is especially meaningful. We’re proud to once again support the Army Benevolent Fund and deeply grateful to everyone who makes this possible."

Nicola Walker, Regional Sales Manager at DX Group, added: "It was an honour to deliver these symbols of remembrance across the UK last year, and we’re proud to support ACS again this year. This campaign reaches the nation, raising awareness to aid the continual support ABF provide veterans and their families, and we’re pleased to play our part in keeping its message moving."

In addition to the Steel Soldiers campaign, ACS is a long-standing supporter of the Armed Forces community and is welcoming orders for steel soldiers from communities, churches, schools, and individuals.

To find out more about this year’s campaign, visit https://acsstainless.co.uk/blog/steel-soldiers-2025/