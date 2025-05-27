Last two homes for sale at Whalley development

TIME is running out for home movers looking to secure their dream property at Mitton Grange, as Prospect Homes announces that only two homes remain available.

With demand soaring, prospective buyers are urged to act swiftly to avoid missing out on this sought-after development.

One of the last homes is a four-bedroom Keighley that comes with a landscaped rear garden. Customers can also choose between buying the home furnished (flooring, curtains/blinds, pictures and mirrors included)or have £10,000 towards stamp duty.

Prospect’s head of sales and marketing, Samantha Palin, urged home seekers to act fast, saying: “Time is running out for buyers looking to secure a home in this highly desirable Whalley location. Alongside the Keighley, we have the Whalley. With limited opportunities remaining, now is the perfect time to make a move.”

The Keighley at Mitton Grange

The four-bedroom Whalley is priced from £475,000. Downstairs there is an open plan kitchen, dining and family area plus a separate lounge, cloakroom and utility room. Upstairs there are three double bedrooms, the main with an ensuite shower room, plus a single bedroom and family bathroom. This home also comes with an external garage.

Prospect Homes is part of the Riverside Group, one of the UK’s leading social housing and regeneration organisations. Setting them apart from other housebuilders, all profits from the sale of Prospect Homes are re-invested into Riverside to finance their social value work and support some of the most vulnerable communities.

Samantha added: “When customers buy a Prospect home they play their part in helping others. This is our ‘Homes for Good’ ethos, and it’s something everyone at Prospect is very proud of.”

While the show homes are no longer open, the remaining three homes will be open each weekend for customers to explore with a sales executive. To find out more about the remaining homes visit www.prospecthomes.co.uk/new-homes/mitton-grange/ or call 01254 375 675.