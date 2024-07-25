Landmark first NHS parkrun held at specialist Mental Health Inpatient facility in Preston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parkrun held a landmark first NHS parkrun at Guild Lodge in Preston on 13th July which saw 50 staff and service users from the facility take part.

One of the people involved in the event, Associate Director of Social Work, Lancashire and South Cumbria Foundation Trust, Mike Holt, soon found himself part of the team hosting the first ever parkrun at a Specialist Mental Health Inpatient facility, he said: “We are excited to see the impact Guild parkrun has on service users and staff lives.

“The hope is for it to continue to grow with more service users taking part by completing the course or volunteering.”

Guild parkrun is a closed event supporting LSCFT staff and service users at Guild Lodge and is part of an established parkrun programme, similar to their custodial events which have helped nearly 10,000 inmates stay active.

Guild parkrun at it's inaugural event

Holt explained how the idea came after a chat with a colleague about forming a running club, he added: “My involvement with parkrun started from a conversation with my social work colleague and amazing parkrun ambassador, Katy Cleece.

“I mentioned developing our staff football team into a running club during the Covid-19 pandemic, to maintain positive social contact and improve staff physical health and mental wellbeing.

“We discussed starting a parkrun for staff and service users at Guild Lodge, a specialist Mental Health Inpatient facility where my job was based at the time.

“This started a journey of shadowing and participating in parkrun over the next seven months to prepare for the launch of Guild parkrun.”

Holt is one of the over nine million strong parkrun community, looking at further reasons behind setting up the first-of-its-kind parkrun event, Holt explained: “I wanted to set up Guild parkrun for staff and service users to enable them the opportunity to take part in parkrun.

“Guild parkrun is a closed event, by which we mean that it is closed to the public.

“It provides a new, local, regular, consistent physical exercise opportunity for service users that previously didn’t exist.

“We expect to see a host of benefits to service user’s physical and mental health over time.

“Guild parkrun also provides a new volunteer pathway for service users which they can use to build confidence, socialise, and take on more formal roles as a gateway to other volunteer opportunities or paid employment.

“The beauty of parkrun is the model is the same at all events and the ethos of inclusivity: supporting transition and consistency for service user’s taking part in the community when they are discharged from Guild Lodge.”

Chrissie Wellington, parkrun’s UK Head of Health and Wellbeing, commented: “The launch of Guild parkrun is hugely important initiative its own right and a manifestation of parkrun’s work to encourage more people to take part in parkrun, with a focus on those who have health conditions and who may be less active.

“Guild parkrun creates a positive, uplifting and safe environment where staff and service users can walk, run or volunteer together; improving health and wellbeing outcomes, fostering strong relationships and embedding social, outdoor physical activity at the heart of patient care.”