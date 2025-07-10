Land and property company celebrates hat-trick in bid for North West strategic growth

A leading land, consent management and stakeholder engagement practice is celebrating a hat-trick of successes in support of its bid for strategic growth in the North West.

Ardent, which has expertise in the consenting and delivery of projects across the transport, renewables, utilities and regeneration sectors, is one of only five companies added to Transport for Greater Manchester’s (TfGM) Estates Advisory framework.

Separately, its appointment to undertake landowner engagement on the Strangeways and Cambridge project represents a major success for its Regeneration team in the North West. It aligns with the company’s strategic growth in the region and vindicates the decision to increase its commercial presence with a new, state-of-the-art office in the heart of Manchester.

Ardent has signed a five-year lease on Grade A office space in the Central Business District to further underline its commitment to the region. The company, which also has offices in London, Birmingham, Leeds, Warrington, Dublin and Glasgow, will seek to recruit more highly-skilled industry professionals from the North West to work from its new office in Temple Street.

The new office will also help to place Ardent in a great position to support the Liverpool-Manchester Railway proposals and the Midlands to North West Rail Link, if and when that moves forward.

Jon Stott, Group Managing Director of Ardent, said: “We’re delighted to be one of only five companies that has been added to Transport for Greater Manchester’s Estates Advisory framework of suppliers, helping to provide this forward-thinking organisation with transport and wider consultancy-related services.

“Tied in to this, we’re very excited to be increasing our presence in Manchester. We see clear opportunities to support developers across Greater Manchester and we’re looking forward to working with TfGM and the City Council over the coming months and years. The Strangeways and Cambridge project will be transformative for the area and we’re delighted to support another life-improving project

“It was a strategic decision to open an office in Manchester and one that has already paid dividends. We’ll be looking to recruit to bolster the team and to support our ambitions for growth in the region.”

Jon added: “The Manchester office will serve as a hub for our new recruits and will also be open to Ardent employees who currently work in our Warrington office. They have the option to base themselves wherever works best for them and their circumstances. This demonstrates how we always put our people first when making major, strategic decisions as a business.

“Transport for Greater Manchester has ambitious plans to expand its tram network and invest in active travel. Having a base in the centre of Manchester will enable us to add a huge amount of value as the organisation looks to achieve its ambitions and will also leverage our expertise in land consents and engagement.”

Carl Weaver, Chief Operating Officer at Ardent, said moving to Manchester had been “a strategic focus” for the business for several years and that recent momentum had only strengthened that position.

“With our successful appointment to the Transport for Greater Manchester Estates framework and the exciting potential of regeneration opportunities in areas like Old Trafford, the region presents a significant platform for growth,” he said.

“Combined with access to a broader talent pool to support the continued development of our team, we believe now is the right time to establish a permanent base in Manchester.”

Based in King Street, the office is Ardent’s third lease with Northspring, having previously taken up properties to let with the premium rental agency in Leeds and Birmingham.

Helen Brennan, Customer Care Manager at Northspring, said: “It’s been a pleasure to welcome Ardent into Northspring | King Street. Having already worked closely with their teams in both Leeds and Birmingham, we’ve seen how well their values align with the Northspring experience.

“Their move into Manchester is a brilliant next step and we’re proud to provide an office that not only meets their needs today but supports their long-term ambitions across the region.”

Mark Morris, Principal at Investream, said: “Ardent’s decision to expand into Northspring | King Street reinforces the strength of our portfolio and the appeal of high-quality, flexible space in prime city centre locations.

“It’s fantastic to see a business of their calibre using our buildings to support their national growth strategy. We’re proud to partner with ambitious occupiers like Ardent and to provide spaces that evolve with their needs.”

Ardent is on course to achieve its goal to reach a workforce of 250 employees by the end of the year. The business is also aiming to gain B Corp accreditation later this year to further emphasise its commitment to high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.