Lancs’ firm launches edible wedding cards for dogs

With around 12 million dogs now playing an important role in families across the UK, it's no surprise that pet-friendly weddings are on the rise. Due to popular demand, Chorley-based Scoff Paper, the world’s only maker of edible greeting cards for dogs, has launched a range of delicious wedding celebration cards, in irresistible chicken and bacon flavours, to ensure well-loved pooches are included in the big day.

Cards such as ‘be our ring bearer’, ' be my best man ', and ‘be my bridesmaid’, have been created to help owners create a sense of occasion as they invite their four-legged family member to play a key part in their special day.

Other products in the range include ‘my mum and dad just got married’, as well as versions for same -sex couples, congratulations cards and cards simply to say ‘I love you’. Scoff Paper cards are made with potatoes and natural flavourings, contain no nasty ingredients or rawhide, and are complementary to a dog's healthy diet.

The company, dedicated to making tasty and unique treats for dogs, also produces pens with dog-friendly, edible ink - so loved-up couples and wedding guests can write personalised messages knowing it will be safe for pooches to scoff.

Scoff Paper founder, Gemma, with her ring bearer, Bertie

According to a study by Guide Dogs, since 2022, 94% of dog owners getting married want to give their pets a starring role in their nuptials, with furry friends regularly taking centre stage as ring bearers, flower dogs and honoured guests as couples say I do.

Gemma Connolly, founder of Scoff Paper, which designs and produces up to 2 million edible cards for dogs every year at the firm’s bespoke, UK-based factory says: “Nothing gives us more pleasure than helping dog owners say I love you with a meaningful and tasty treat. We make our cards based on consumer demand, and in the last year, the request for wedding-related products has rocketed. We produce cards for major high-street retailers, but are always happy to consider bespoke requests, like pet marriage certificates, place names and personalised cards too.”

Gemma, who is set to marry her long-term partner, Matthew, and is planning her own dog-friendly wedding this summer, adds: "As a puppy raiser for Guide Dogs, I’m well aware that a major event, like a wedding, can be fun and exciting for dogs, but can also become overwhelming and stressful. I am carefully planning our big day around my dog, Bertie, to maximise the joy and pleasure for all involved, and I always urge dog owners to do the same.”

