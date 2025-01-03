Lancaster University student receives friendly funding boost

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

First-year Lancaster University student, Torsten Ellis, has received a £3,600 funding boost from one of the UK’s oldest friendly societies to help ease some of the financial burdens of student life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old from Derby began studying Theoretical Physics with Mathematics in October 2024. He is one of three recipients of the Oddfellows’ First Degree Course Educational Award - a non-repayable bursary - and was chosen on merit from applicants within the Society’s national membership.

Torsten, a member of Derby Derwent Valley Oddfellows, will receive £900 for each of the four years of the course. He says it will allow him to budget better when purchasing learning materials, such as textbooks, and taking part in extra-curricular activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It felt great to learn I had been chosen for the funding. I was also somewhat relieved as it means I will have to worry less about with my finances over the course of each year.

Torsten Ellis

“My modules are split between the physics and maths departments, which is great because I’ll get a rich understanding of both.

“I am looking forward to next year where I can pick modules and advance my understanding of both fields.”

Beyond university, Torsten hopes to go into research, with quantum physics or advanced mathematics both potential topics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Secretary at the Oddfellows’ Derby Derwent Valley Branch, Lauretta Stokes, said: “We’re glad we’re able to support Torsten in the next step of his education journey, especially with the current cost of living situation, which can be particularly challenging for students.

“He has a bright future and we couldn’t be more proud of his achievements so far.”

Oddfellows members have access to a wide range of benefits, including a variety of online and in-person social events, care and welfare support and advice and a travel club.

The Oddfellows’ First Degree Course Educational Award aims to support students from its membership who are heading to university for the first time.

To find out more about the Oddfellows’ Educational Awards and all the ways the Society helps its members, go to www.oddfellows.co.uk.