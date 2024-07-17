Lancaster Spirits Co launches whisky distillery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancaster Spirits Company has opened its new ‘Whisky Room,’ a purpose-built distillery and warehouse that has been designed to produce and mature Lancaster's first single malt whisky.

Lancaster Spirits Company has opened its new ‘Whisky Room,’ a purpose-built distillery and warehouse that has been designed to produce and mature Lancaster's first single malt whisky.

Designed and constructed over a two-year period, the new 3000-litre copper and steel pot-still christened Constance and an array of associated distilling equipment was installed and commissioned in June 2024. Additionally, extensive bespoke cask racking was installed in the building in late May.

The Whisky Room has been specifically designed and constructed to showcase the production, storage and tasting of whisky with a special area reserved for testing the maturing casks.

Left to Right Christopher Pateman & Joan Casals Lancaster Spirits Company

Phil Simpson (Managing Director) said: "We've invested a seven-figure sum to create this new venture for the Lancaster Spirits Company. We first started planning a whisky business during the Covid shutdown and it has taken a few years to realise our dreams. A real Lancastrian team effort - our sister company, Lancaster Brewery, will brew a special wash, specifically for the whisky distillery. Lancaster Spirits Co. then takes over with the distilling, maturing and bottling of the whisky. Milling, brewing, fermenting, distilling and maturing - all in one place.

Earlier this year we spent months interviewing people from across the UK for roles with us and ultimately recruited some excellent locally-based whisky specialists to handle the production and commercial management of the business, individuals who will ensure our whisky is of undeniable quality and the business is expertly managed.

We’ve employed Christopher Pateman who will look after the commercial aspects of the distillery. Christopher is highly accomplished within the whisky industry, with 13 years experience gained across a number of roles, including commercial positions at Annandale and The Lakes distilleries, building a respected reputation for developing quality brands in the process.

In addition, Joan Casals has joined us as our Production Manager and will oversee our distillery production operation. Joan has spent many years as a Distiller, working at a number of very successful whisky distilleries including Bankhall Distillery.

Lancaster Spirits Company Whisky Room & still Constance

Both Chris and Joan are ambitious, motivated whisky fanatics - they'll bring both energy and excellence to the business, with a combined total of over 20 years in the whisky industry.’’

Christopher Pateman (Commercial Manager) said: "What drew me to the Lancaster Spirits Company was the determination to produce something truly special. Every step of the production process has been thought through to make sure that each drop of spirit produced meets our exacting standards. At LSCo, we are dedicated to our craft, drawing water from our very own aquifer hundreds of feet below ground, milling malted barley fresh each day, and using an old live brewing yeast that is unique to us, all to help facilitate our 120+ hours fermentation. I'm genuinely excited about what we are about to do."

Joan Casals (Distillery Production Manager) said: "Since joining Lancaster Spirits Co. I have been busy commissioning our new distillery and preparing everything needed to commence production this month. Our beautiful, shiny new still: Constance is now up and running, after installing the necessary steam, electrics, and water connections, as well as finalising our production plans. Now I can start to focus on the most important element: ensuring that every drop of spirit coming out of our Whisky Room is superb."

The Whisky Room opened for production on Monday 8th July 2024, the Lancaster Spirits Co. Cask Collective (private cask purchasers) is also now available and the Founders Reserve (exclusive bottle club) will launch in the next few weeks.

Lancaster Spirits Company Cask

Lancaster Spirits Company will begin bottling its own whisky in 2027, once the spirit held in casks has aged for the required minimum of three years.

