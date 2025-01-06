Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium Improves Facilities with Environmental Focus

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium is embarking on a major upgrade to enhance its facilities and significantly boost environmental sustainability.

Work is set to begin early this year and involves the introduction of cutting-edge technology to improve energy efficiency and further reduce emissions. A key aspect of the project is the installation of a state-of-the-art cremator and an advanced filtration system, which will reduce gas consumption by 70%. These upgrades will allow the crematorium to maintain its high standards of care while significantly reducing its environmental footprint.

The crematorium will remain fully operational throughout the upgrade process, with all services continuing as usual, ensuring no disruption for families.

Jayne Pearce, Business Leader at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium, said:

Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium

“Our priority has always been to provide compassionate care to the families we serve. These improvements not only ensure we continue to deliver exceptional service but also reflect our commitment to sustainability.

“We understand the importance of preserving the peaceful atmosphere families expect. I want to reassure everyone that all services will be unaffected, and all work will be carried out behind the scenes.”

As part of the upgrade programme, the crematorium’s chapel will also undergo a full refurbishment. The renovations aim to create a more modern and comforting space for families to honour their loved ones.

Alongside infrastructure improvements, Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium continues to champion community-driven environmental initiatives. Recent projects include the installation of two working beehives in partnership with the North West Beekeepers Association, the planting of fruit trees to establish a small orchard, and the development of two wildflower gardens to promote local biodiversity. These projects contributed to the site’s recent Gold award at the North West Britain in Bloom competition, reflecting the crematorium’s long-term commitment to environmental responsibility.

Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium is part of Dignity, one of the UK’s leading providers of end-of-life services. As part of Dignity’s commitment to improving both facilities and environmental sustainability, these upgrades are part of a broader initiative across the 45 crematoria in the network. Over the next two years, Dignity will introduce advanced cremation technology and sustainable systems to uphold the highest standards across all its sites.

For more information, please contact the team at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on 01524 848394.