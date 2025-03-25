Lancaster leads the North West in gluten free popularity as searches surge 240%
Food experts from Lucia, the company behind the research, analysed the year-on-year increase in average monthly searches for gluten-free across the United Kingdom.
Searches for gluten-free, referring to food or diets that exclude gluten, saw the biggest rise in Oxford, surging by a massive 1,500%. Chichester ranked second with a 600% year-on-year increase, while Lancaster ranked third with a 240% rise.
Bangor in Wales came fourth with a 200% surge, and Brighton and Hove placed fifth with a 133% increase.
|Location
|Percentage Increase Year-On-Year
|Oxford
|1500%
|Chichester
|600%
|Lancaster
|240%
|Bangor
|200%
|Brighton and Hove
|133%
|Chester
|125%
|Kingston upon Hull
|100%
|Derby
|100%
|Bath
|91%
|Cardiff
|91%
Looking closer at the North West, Lancaster came first with its rise. Chester followed second with a 125% surge (6th in the UK), while Salford ranked third with an 89% increase. Manchester placed fourth with still a considerable rise of 49%.
Speaking on the findings, Georgina Pellant from Lucia said: “This surge in searches highlights a growing demand for gluten-free options across the UK, with Lancaster leading the way in the North West.
“Whether due to medical necessity or a lifestyle choice, more people are seeking accessible, high-quality gluten-free food.
“The sharp increases in places like Lancaster and Chester suggest a wider shift in awareness and availability, reflecting a national trend towards more inclusive dining choices.
“As demand rises, it will be crucial for restaurants, cafes, and retailers to continue expanding their gluten-free offerings to meet evolving consumer needs."