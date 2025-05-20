Lancashire's James Meconi was invited into business class on the first Global Airlines flight as a 9th birthday treat!

9 year old world traveller James Meconi celebrated his 9th birthday in business class on board the very first transatlantic flight by new airline Global founded by his travel hero and World Record breaker James Asquith.

James Asquith holds the world record as the youngest male to visit all 197 countries - a dream that’s especially close to our James Meconi’s heart (crossing off his own country 90/197 aged only 8 in Colombia last month). James Asquith is the first British person to launch an airline since Richard Branson.

The inaugural flight departed from Glasgow airport on 15th May and returned back yesterday (19th May).

British born James Meconi celebrated visiting all 7 continents at the end of last year and is set to become the youngest person to hold the Guinness World Record for visiting all the sovereign states in the world (a total of 197 countries).

James Meconi enjoying business class to NYC for his 9th birthday as guest of Global Airlines

James (known affectionately as Jamie) was invited onto the airlines inaugural flight from Glasgow to NYC with his mum and dad to celebrate his 9th birthday. On the way out they flew business class and then first class on the way home.

James Asquith wrote the following message to Jamie "You are a very smart young man. I very much enjoyed speaking with you. It is amazing that you have been to 40 countries – and I hope you beat my record! Best of luck mate!"

Jamie Meconi said “I was thrilled to have been invited onto the first ever flight with Global Airlines. I’m inspired by James Asquith to dream big and fly high.”

“I’ve never had a fillet steak on a flight before. The food was amazing. I can’t wait until I have visited every country like James has.”

James Meconi boarding business class to NYC for his 9th birthday as guest of Global Airlines

Hayley France Meconi said “After interviewing James nearly three years ago, we have followed his incredible journey of building his own airline from the ground up.”

At 9 years old Jamie is now 90 countries into his world record attempt and has learnt so much already.

The Global Airlines Manchester inaugural flight departs fro NYC on Manchester is 21st and will return on 25th May.

You can find out more about Jamie’s journey to become a world record holder here

James Meconi meeting his idol, world record breaker and Global Airlines founder James Asquith.