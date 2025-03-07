Lancashire's Growing Tech Scene

Lancashire’s B2B technology sector is under the spotlight at a new business networking event held in the heart of Preston City Centre. Taking place on Thursday, 13 March 2025, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at 33-34 Winckley Square, this event is helping business leaders discover how to effectively promote their business, for free, in the media.

Preston’s tech community is growing, attracting global investment. This networking event provides a unique opportunity for business owners, founders, and professionals in the B2B tech sector to connect, collaborate, and gain valuable insights from an industry-leading journalist.

Sharing their insights on how to engage with the media will be Editor-in-Chief at National World, Nicola Adam, who will share first-hand knowledge on:

What makes a business story newsworthy

How to get your company featured in the media

The dos and don’ts of media engagement

Brand visibility is a key driver of business growth and multiple channels to engage consumers, getting a brand recognised is more competitive than ever.This event offers an unmissable chance for Lancashire's business leaders to gain practical, insider knowledge on how to engage the media and their audiences.

Details: Location: 33-34 Winckley Square, Preston Date: Thursday, 13 March 2025 Time: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM Tickets: Register below

The only B2B Networking event in Preston providing free advice to business owners with no sales tactic behind it Exclusive access to expert insights from Nicola Adam

Build connections with industry leaders and local innovators

Join Preston’s Growing B2B Community

“Preston is home to many ambitious B2B organisations that deserve to be in the spotlight more” said David Beesley, MD of the event organiser, ITPR. “This event is about sharing knowledge with business leaders and arming them with the tools and insights they need to get noticed in the media. Our collective mission is to showcase the innovation happening right here in Lancashire.”

Spaces are limited—secure your place now and take the next step in boosting your business’s visibility!

🔗 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lancashire-technology-networking-event-tickets-1132425789019