Lancashire's biggest Muslim festival thrives in Preston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Preston was buzzing with excitement last weekend as it hosted Lancashire’s biggest Muslim festival, bringing together over 1,200 attendees for a day of community and charity.

The event, held at the heart of the city, saw families from across the region, including Bolton and Blackburn, gather in large numbers.

The event, held at the heart of the city, saw families from across the region, including Bolton and Blackburn, gather in large numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the fun of the fair

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival, known for its family-friendly atmosphere and vibrant cultural showcases, is not just about fun but also about giving back.

With a 100 percent donation policy, the event raised a substantial sum for charity, including a local evening school, thanks to the efforts of 17 sponsors who covered all logistical and operational costs.

The funds raised will go directly to charitable causes, continuing the festival’s legacy of philanthropy.

The event was a community effort

Event organiser Khalid Asmal expressed immense pride in the community’s participation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was an amazing turnout once again, supported by people mainly from Preston, Bolton, and Blackburn,” he said.

“We hope to continue and build a legacy raising money for charity, with young people delivering the events. It’s wonderful to see the next generation step up and lead.”

Lancashire’s biggest Muslim festival in full swing

Indeed, the festival’s 100+ volunteers -most of them young, enthusiastic individuals -played a key role in delivering the event smoothly.

For many, it was more than just a day of service; it was a valuable learning experience, teaching them event management, teamwork, and leadership skills. Several of the volunteers are already eager to be involved in the next event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The future looks bright as the festival continues to grow and touch more lives, all while nurturing young talent and giving back to those in need.

There was something for everyone

Coun Yakub Patel, of the Fishwick and Frenchwood ward, said: "It's always wonderful to see our community come together in such a vibrant way.

“This festival not only raised significant funds for a great cause, but it also showcased the incredible spirit we have here.

The event has become a fixture on the calendar

“It’s events like these that allow us to catch up with old friends and reconnect with those we haven't seen in a while.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am proud to be part of a community that supports each other and contributes so much to charity."

The festival offered a feast for the senses, with more than 15 food vendors serving up a rich array of dishes. The tantalizing aromas of Indian cuisines, BBQ specialities, bubble tea, and chai drew crowds to the food stalls, giving everyone a chance to indulge in local and international flavours.

There were plenty of tempting delights

In addition to the culinary delights, entertainment was a major highlight of the day. With more than 10 rides, the festival catered to thrill-seekers and families alike. Thrill rides captivated adrenaline junkies, while family-friendly and children's rides ensured fun for all ages.

The success of the event has cemented its place as a key date in the local calendar, bringing together not only the Muslim community, but people from all backgrounds. Plans are already underway for the next event, with the organisers aiming to expand and make the event even more impactful.

As the day drew to a close, the sense of community and unity was palpable. It was clear that this festival is not just an event but a symbol of co-operation, learning, and giving back to society.