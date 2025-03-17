Lancashire young people with learning disabilities dream of trip to Disneyland Paris

DanceSyndrome, based in Lancashire, hopes to take a group of 10 young dancers with learning disabilities to dance on stage at Disneyland Paris in March 2026. They want to provide an incredible experience for performers and audiences alike, challenging the way that people think about learning disabilities and championing inclusivity in the arts.

Opportunities like this are rare and costly for families of young people with learning disabilities, but DanceSyndrome is committed to making dreams come true for their “DS Youth” Performance Collective.

The experience will cost in the region of £20,000 so DanceSyndrome is kick-starting the fundraising campaign with the hope of generating £10,000 of public donations this March. For one week only, between 12pm on Tuesday 18th and 12pm on Tuesday 25th March, all donations will be doubled as part of the Big Give’s Arts for Impact match-funding campaign.

DanceSyndrome transforms lives, giving joy, hope and opportunities to people with learning disabilities and their families. The charity uses inclusive dance to empower people with and without learning disabilities to believe they can achieve their ambitions in life, and that having a disability should never be a barrier to following your dreams.

DanceSyndrome Managing Director Julie Nicholson explained: “DS Youth provides inclusive performance opportunities for young people aged 14-25 years. The group started in 2023 and has performed at Blackburn Empire Theatre, at The Lowry Theatre in Salford, at Liverpool Everyman Theatre, and in Manchester & Preston.

"They are the next generation of DanceSyndrome performers, and we want to provide them with unique experiences that enrich and transform their lives, helping them to grow in confidence, and to give them hope that anything is possible and that dreams can become reality!

"In a steering group meeting in September, the DS Youth performers said that they would love to perform at Disneyland Paris, so we want to make their dreams come true. The Big Give Arts for Impact campaign is a great way to raise funds for the project because they are doubling all public donations to this campaign!”

DS Youth performers were asked to explain why this opportunity is important to them.

Charlie, aged 18, said: “DanceSyndrome is a great place to meet my friends. I love performing on stage in Dance shows with my friends. It would be a dream come true to dance in front of big crowds at Disneyland Paris.”

Charlotte, aged 20, said: "Dancing at Disneyland Paris would feel so special, a dream come true! It would be like we were famous! I would be so excited to dance with all my wonderful friends surrounded by the wonder of Disney. I would have the time of my life doing what I love!”

Ella, aged 22, said: “DanceSyndrome helps me to be very happy. I don't feel lonely any more.

"I love being on stage with my friends. It makes me proud when we get claps and cheers. Dancing at Disneyland Paris would make me more than happy, it would be so exciting to show everyone how amazing we are at dancing and being friends. If I could meet Elsa all my dreams would come true!”

Katie, aged 18, said: “I love my dance classes and really look forward to going, meeting my friends there and having lots of fun learning new dance routines. I enjoy it when we go out and about in the community showing off our groovy moves.

"I would love to go to Disneyland and dance on the stage with my friends and show all the Disney characters how good we are at dancing. It would be good to see all the princesses too. My mum and dad will be so proud of me.”

If you would like to support the DS Youth trip to Disneyland Paris, visit www.DanceSyndrome.co.uk and find information on our Home page about how to make a donation.