Lancashire training provider NLTG launches 100 in 100 Apprenticeship campaign

Accrington-based training provider North Lancs Training Group CIC (NLTG) have launched an exciting new Apprenticeship campaign which will look to raise 100 new Apprenticeship vacancies in 100 days.

The initiative, which was launched earlier this month, is aimed at supporting local businesses by providing quality Apprentices to help them grow, as well as getting more people into work across the region.

Apprenticeships provided by NLTG cover a wide range of occupations including: Business Administration, Catering and Hospitality, Customer Service, Furniture Occupations, General Manufacturing, IT, Marketing, Upholstery, Team Leading, Management, Warehousing and Logistics.

It is the second time that NLTG have run the popular campaign, having reached ‘100 vacancies in 100 days’ an impressive 35 days ahead of target back in 2023.

Not only that, but the training provider which has bases in Accrington, Bury and Oldham, raised 170 vacancies by the end of the 100-day campaign period.

Now they are looking for even more businesses to get involved from across Lancashire including Accrington, Blackburn, Burnley, Preston, Blackpool and Lancaster, as well as Greater Manchester and as far as West Yorkshire and Liverpool.

Gareth Lindsay, Managing Director of NLTG, said: “This is a really exciting campaign and one that is beneficial for both employers and for those looking to get into work and start an Apprenticeship.

“Apprentices are trained to understand how the industry they are in works, generating new ideas and creativity to expand business, as well as being a cost-effective way of achieving a return on investment.

“Apprenticeships are such a fantastic and worthwhile investment for businesses, and we are excited to see even more Apprentices flourish across the region.”

To get involved with the campaign, email [email protected] or call 01254 395 355.

NLTG have been helping people discover their futures since 1969. You can learn more about NLTG and their Apprenticeships, Study Programmes, Traineeships, Short Courses and Courses for Lancashire Job Seekers by visiting www.nltg.co.uk or by calling 01254 395 355.