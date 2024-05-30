Lancashire technician retires after almost 50 years service
Mick Eastham, from Preston, began his career in 1977 at Kinders Garage. He joined Bowker Motor Group shortly after, dedicating his professional life to the company and witnessing significant changes in the automotive industry over the decades.
Over the years, Mick has seen numerous advances in automotive technology. In the 80s, technicians had extensive time to service vehicles, performing tasks such as stripping brakes and tuning engines. Today, improved oil quality and digital systems allow for faster and more efficient service.
Mick said: "In the old days, you just got a job and you fixed it. Now, with digital systems and quality oils, we can do more miles and work quicker. It’s a big change from how things used to be."
Most recently Mick has worked at the aftersales centre at Bowker in Preston. Bigger than a football pitch, the centre is located on a 6.5 acre site on Watery Lane in Preston. It has 30 ramps, two dedicated MOT lanes and a state-of-the-art laser wheel alignment machine.
This is where Mick’s dedication to his craft and his honest approach earned him the respect of colleagues and customers alike. He mentored many apprentices at Bowker, imparting the importance of nurturing young talent for the future of the business.
As Mick steps into retirement, he looks forward to spending more time with his family, particularly his grandchildren, and taking on more leisurely pursuits.
Mick added: "I’ll be doing the school runs and spending more time in the garden. We also plan to take family holidays to create lasting memories for our children and grandchildren."
For Bowker Motor Group, Service manager Dave Mechan said: “It’s quite an achievement to work for so long in one industry, let alone with one company. We’re grateful for Mick’s long service and proud that it was with Bowker. We wish him all the best in his retirement. It feels like the end of an era! But his quick wit and plain advice will remain with many of his colleagues. And hopefully, he’ll pop in from time to time to catch up.”