Lancashire Teaching Hospitals launch new Apprenticeship Role to boost frontline care

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has unveiled a number of fantastic new apprenticeship opportunities aimed at strengthening frontline care across the wards and clinical areas of Royal Preston and Chorley Hospitals.

The newly-introduced Senior Healthcare Assistant role is part of a Level 3 apprenticeship programme, offering candidates the chance to earn while they train in fast-paced clinical environments. The initiative is designed to attract people from a wide range of backgrounds - including school leavers, career changers, and those returning to work - with no prior healthcare experience required.

“This is more than a job - it’s a chance to be part of something bigger,” said Stefanie Johnson, Head of Recruitment at the Trust. “Our apprentices are the future of the NHS, and we’re proud to support them every step of the way.”

The 12-month programme provides hands-on experience delivering urgent care to patients, alongside experienced NHS teams. Upon completion, apprentices will gain a nationally recognised NCFE Level 3 qualification, with clear pathways into further training, including nursing degrees.

New apprenticeship opportunities are available at LTH

Liz Midwinter, Associate Director of Education, described the role as “a really exciting opportunity” for those looking to make a meaningful impact. “No two days are ever the same. You’ll be delivering clinical care to patients in their hour of need and working alongside our incredible teams,” she said.

Support is available for applicants who need help with Maths and English, as well as guidance through the application and interview process from the Trust’s Recruitment and Apprenticeship Teams, and The Prince’s Trust.

To be eligible, applicants must have lived in the UK for the past three years and must not already hold a healthcare qualification above Level 3.

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals is currently the top-performing NHS apprenticeship provider in the North West, and the Trust hope this new role will help build a stronger, more resilient workforce from within the local community.

Applications are now open.

For more information or to apply, visit: Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Careers to find out more.