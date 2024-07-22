Lancashire teacher hopes the sums add up as she battles for award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

English teacher Laura Crowther is hoping the sums will add up for her this summer as she battles to win a national award.

Laura, of Chorley, has been nominated for an EVA – Enterprise Vision Award - by Chorley Borough Council.

The awards are for women in business and Laura has reached the final eight in the hospitality category. To bring home the EVA though, Laura needs votes from the public and she is hoping a good count will give her the edge!

Laura explained: “I have had a 30-minute online interview with the judges. As of now until 9th August, there’s a public vote. Both are weighted 50:50 so the public vote is just as important as the interview to the overall result. I am really hoping people will vote for me!”

Laura Crowther, who despite being an English teacher is hoping that the maths will come good for her

Laura, who has a 12-year-old daughter Lorien, spent 15 years working at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Chorley, teaching primarily seven and eight-year-olds. A year ago, she stepped away from full-time teaching to help husband Ian run The View Bar and Bistro at Oak Royal Golf Club, Withnell.

In her new role, Laura is combining working as a supply teacher and tutor for Conexus Tuition at Buckshaw Village teaching GCSE English Language with looking after all the bar and bistro’s paperwork and marketing, including its digital marketing, which she taught herself and is now teaching to others!

Laura is also doing the paperwork for Ian’s Busy Food Company, which is the outside catering branch of his business for which she received her nomination. It supplies the match day teas for Brinscall and Cherry Tree Cricket Clubs. It also regularly partners with Chorley town centre’s Riley’s Wine Bar and Astley Park’s Barrica Wines to provide food for events.

Laura said: “I can cook but not like Ian. He’s a brilliant chef. Unfortunately, he’s not a paperwork person. He was running the Busy Food Company and then took over The View Bar and Bistro in 2022. As the businesses have grown, so has the paperwork, which is why I now help Ian with that side of things.”

Both Laura, who in her free time enjoys water colour painting, knitting and playing the ukulele, and Ian are long-time supporters of Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Ian was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2008. He underwent successful treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre and since then, the couple have organised a number of fundraising events for the charity and support others with their fundraisers.

To vote for Laura to win an EVA, go to https://enterprisevisionawards.co.uk/voting/

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region's specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients' cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk