Lancashire start-up business expands into new factory

Crozier Campers, engineers of high end campervans continues to grow

At Crozier Campers, we are a dynamic start-up that’s recently taken a significant step forward by expanding into a new, larger factory in Warton. We specialize in crafting high-end van conversions for both local and global markets, with many of our vehicles embarking on ambitious global expeditions.

Our recent move from our original workshop in Poulton-le-Fylde to this new facility has not only allowed us to scale up production but also to invest in our local community by hiring skilled tradespeople from the area. We’re excited to be able to create jobs and support local talent as we settle into our new home. We are also proud to be a Lancashire business with our tag line being; "Built in Lancashire, Driven Worldwide".

As we grow, we’re committed to making a positive impact, both through our sustainable practices and by connecting with the community. We’re proud that none of our waste goes to landfill; instead, it’s either recycled or converted into energy by a local company, fueling the recycling process itself.

Our innovative approach and dedication to excellence have gained global attention, with several of our promotional videos going viral. We hope our journey will inspire other start-ups like ours.