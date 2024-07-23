Lancashire site manager named as best in the country for quality

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Site Manager overseeing the construction of Barratt Homes’ Romans Green development in Lancashire has won a top national award for the quality of the homes being built onsite.

Alexander Evans (29) has won a Pride in the Job award from the National House Building Council (NHBC), an award known as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry.

In total, site managers working for Barratt Homes’ parent company, Barratt Developments, have won 89 Pride in the Job awards this year alone – more than any other housebuilder.

This is the 20th year in a row that Barratt Developments has won the most Pride in the Job awards, having accumulated more than 1,500 individual accolades over the years. This achievement underlines just how important building high-quality homes has been to the developer over the last two decades.

For five years Alex has been working for Barratt Homes and this is the first NHBC award he has received. Living in Whalley, Ribble Valley, Alex is only a 30-minute drive from the Romans Green site and is very proud of his staff.

Discussing this, Alex said: “Watching the site metamorphise over the last 18 months at the helm is amazing. The best part of Romans Green is the site team – a motley crew but the best team you could ask for.”

“I’d like to thank Jordan Wood, Chris Chadwick, Ollie Thompson, Phil Molyneux, Lee Eyre…- the list is endless. Thank you to everyone. It’s a fantastic honour to receive this award.”

The awards recognise the very best site managers across the country, with over 8,000 being entered into the awards annually. Each is judged on a strict criteria including technical expertise, health and safety, leadership, and attention to detail.

The competition is at the heart of raising standards in housebuilding, with the awards showcasing the role site managers play in ensuring much-needed new homes are delivered on time, on safe sites, and to the highest quality standards.

With site managers passing on their skills and industry knowledge to their teams and mentoring assistant site managers, the awards help to drive up quality standards across the industry.

Claire Jarvis, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North West said: “We’re so proud of Alex for achieving this prestigious Pride in the Job Quality award. It’s amazing news for both the team at Romans Green and for our customers.

“To have won more awards than any other housebuilder for 20 years in a row is an incredible achievement and underlines our commitment to building the very best new homes for our customers.”

Earlier this year Barratt Homes also achieved a Five-Star rating from its customers in the HBF Customer Satisfaction Survey, which recognises both build quality and excellence in customer care. This is the 15th year in a row that the developer’s customers have rated it as a Five-Star housebuilder, with more than 90% of its customers saying they would recommend it to a friend.