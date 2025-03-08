Lancashire set film to be screened in Preston

‘Reputation’ is a gritty crime drama set in the fictional Lancashire town of Dennings. The story focuses on a drug dealer who begins to question his life choices when his violent partner-in-crime is released from prison.

Preston’s Martin Law, who produced the film entirely independently, is delighted for his film to be shown in a local cinema.

“Nobody commissioned me to make this film. There is very limited funding in the UK, so I knew I had to just make it independently on a tiny budget. I managed to find an amazing cast and crew who could make it look like it's been made on a much bigger budget.”

The film stars James Nelson-Joyce, a rising Liverpudlian actor who can currently be seen on Disney+ as Stephen Graham’s brother in the boxing drama ‘A Thousand Blows’.

Martin believes that the performances in the film are of the highest quality:

“I wanted to make a Northern crime film that was stripped back and as real, and as gritty as possible. The actors do an incredible job to add auhenticity to it. James Nelson-Joyce is an incredible actor and it's no surprise that he's being cast in some big projects now. As well as 'A Thousand Blows', he'll soon be seen in a new BBC drama called 'This City is Ours' in the lead role opposite Sean Bean.”

The Flower Bowl Cinema on Garstand Road will be screening the film on Tuesday 18th March at 7:30pm.

"Surprisingly, the Flower Bowl team actually reached out to me when they heard about the film. It's truly great that they want to support a local filmmaker like this. I know the film won't be everyone's cup of tea, but hopefully enough people will go out to watch it so that it was worth it for the cinema."

The film has been rated 18 by Preston City Council. Tickets for the screening can be bought here: https://cinema.theflowerbowl.uk/movie/reputation

4 . Contributed Actors Olivia Frances Brown (Left), Kyle Rowe (Centre) and Ross Thompson (Right). Photo: Submitted Photo Sales