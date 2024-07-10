Lancashire retirees invited to exclusive Bluebird Belle performance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Food, friends, and vintage classics will provide entertainment for Lancashire retirees.

The UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities is set to host the vintage vocal harmony trio at its Stanley Place Retirement Living development on Kepple Lane, on Friday 19th July at 12pm to 3pm, where guests can relax in the lounge with some delicious light-bites while enjoying the live music.

Those who attend will experience first-hand a close-knit community which nurtures a sense of belonging, independence, and peace of mind – and why homeowners are proud to call Stanley Place home.

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, said: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome locals to the exclusive Bluebird Belles performance at Stanley Place. It’s the perfect opportunity to experience the vibrant, lively and sociable lifestyle that’s on offer, and to also meet our friendly team.

“Whether you’re interested in finding out more about the range of benefits that come with moving into a brand-new McCarthy Stone home, or simply want to enjoy some company and a glass of fizz, we encourage everyone to join in and see for themselves how you too can enjoy your retirement to the fullest.”

Designed to meet the specific needs of the over 55s, Stanley Place comprises an elegant mix of one and two-bedroom apartments, along with heartwarming features to create a unique brand of retirement living in the local area with independence and community at its heart.

On-site amenities include a spacious communal lounge ideal for forging new friendships and beautifully landscaped gardens which can be enjoyed all year round. A hotel-style guest suite provides the perfect space for friends and relatives to spend an overnight visit, while a House Manager is on-site during office hours to oversee the day-to-day running of the development and offer support, ensuring peace of mind. Additional reassurance comes from the latest safety and security features, including 24/7 emergency call points and video door entry.

A range of purchasing options are available at Stanley Place to make retiring in style more accessible, including shared ownership. For those looking to purchase outright, property prices start from £199,999 for a one-bedroom apartment and £284,999 for a two-bedroom home.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.