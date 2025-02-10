Lancashire residents cut back on food for themselves to care for their horse

A new, nationwide census from Harry Hall, has revealed that equestrians in the UK are increasingly making significant cutbacks to afford their horse, with two thirds (64 percent) admitting to making personal sacrifices.

One in three (36 percent) have had to alter their monthly food budget

More than a quarter (28 percent) have given up maintaining and running their car

Some are even going without essential healthcare, with almost a quarter (24 percent) forgoing dental treatment

More than 87 percent admit they think owning and caring for a horse is getting harder

The 2024/25 Harry Hall Horse Census, which surveyed more than 3,343 equestrians in the UK, is the first report of its kind revealing the true sacrifices horse owners are forced to make to continue to afford their horse.

The report from leading equine specialist Harry Hall aims to provide a deep dive into how horse riders and owners are navigating economic challenges in order to continue to enjoy the historically popular pastime, as it was revealed more than 3.2 million Brits jumped in the saddle last year*.

Although a nation of animal-lovers, in 2024 the UK saw a decline in pet ownership entirely with just 51 percent of households now owning an animal down from 62 percent in 2022 - a record high.

On average owning a horse costs up to £6,000 per year and this figure is expected to rise as horse owners are being forced to consider how their budget can go further, whilst not compromising the welfare of their horse.

Liz Hopper, Managing Director at Harry Hall, explains: “The results of the inaugural Harry Hall Horse Census reveals what has been felt across the community for some time and shows the lengths equestrians are going to in the midst of the cost-of-living crisis that is impacting everyone.

“Nearly a quarter of horse owners are reducing energy consumption in their homes to prioritise their horses' care, while 88 percent have given up holidays altogether. Perhaps most concerning, a third of equestrians are cutting back on their own food to meet horse care expenses.

“These statistics aren't just numbers - they represent real challenges facing our community. The census has made it clear that there are areas across the equestrian sector that require immediate attention and improvement to help ensure that all horses and riders are supported throughout their journey. At Harry Hall we aim to make horse ownership more affordable by providing products and services that lower that annual cost.”

One horse owner who’s admitted to feeling the pinch when it comes to caring for her horse is Louise Biebly, a Harry Hall One Club member from East Yorkshire. Speaking about the sacrifices she’s made to care for her horse, Rupert, she explains: “Rupert is my world and my family. Looking after him is my number one concern and affording him is my second. I’ve definitely noticed that costs across horse ownership have gone up. Personal things like going to the dentist and other general expenses have been put on hold and I will always cut my own costs and make personal sacrifices first, Rupert will never go without.

"I have peace of mind knowing we have the Gold Plus membership with Harry Hall, this gives me access to affordable insurance so we’re covered should any ‘incidents’ happen. Rupert is the one constant thing in my life that keeps me happy and although the cost of things rising can mean feeling the pinch, he is my priority.”

For over a century, Harry Hall has been championing horse owners nationwide, pioneering initiatives to make equestrian sport more affordable and accessible to all. The brand's commitment to the community shapes every aspect of its business – from establishing impactful charity partnerships to creating innovative campaigns that give back to horse owners across the country.

Liz continues: “It’s vital that businesses serving equestrian communities in the UK are doing all they can to help alleviate these pressures - a passion that is at the very heart of our organisation. The Harry Hall Horse Census has demonstrated that it is now more important than ever for us to continue to support our customers by introducing innovative, new services and products, as we strive to make horse riding and ownership more affordable and accessible for everyone, so they don’t have to make sacrifices.”

Harry Hall’s One Club membership platform is a supportive, inclusive community that provides practical solutions to real-life challenges for horse owners and riders through its insurance, product and membership options.

To find out more about the Horse Census and a detailed look at the results please visit: harryhallinsurance.com/horse-census-findings