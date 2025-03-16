Lancashire resident and her rescue dogs celebrate 10 years of Barking Mad Dog Rescue

“Neither Clover, or Hardy who I adopted in 2023, would be here without Barking Mad Dog Rescue. Clover was found with her siblings in the village as a tiny pup. Her mum had been poisoned.

"Hardy’s story is even sadder. He and 17 other dogs were each chained to a pillar in a church courtyard. Left in all weathers and only fed twice a week. They were scared and emaciated when Barking Mad took them to safety. He waited in the shelter for six years before I adopted him.” said Claire.

“I wanted to adopt a rescue dog in 2020, and couldn’t find any local or national rescues with dogs that could live with a resident dog and two cats. I came across BMDR on-line. I was reassured by their thorough vetting process for adoption, and offer of ongoing support if needed.”

‘We can’t imagine life without Clover and Hardy now. Clover is a clever dog who loves canicross, agility and scentwork. Hardy is a chilled out boy, who loves his walks and treats. They are both great company for our other dog Willow.”

Five years on Claire is still in touch with the charity and other BMDR adopters, through social media.

“We are like a big family and I’ve continued to support BMDR through donations, and buying goodies for my dogs from the charity’s on-line shop” said Claire. “More recently I’ve been volunteering to help fundraise and have become a Trustee of the charity. I’m so pleased to see BMDR celebrate a decade as a registered charity. They’ve done such amazing work to help improve the horrific plight of so many dogs in Romania.”

BMDR rescues abandoned and stray dogs in the Constanta region, Romania. Where possible, the dogs are rehomed across Europe. BMDR also runs ongoing free dog and cat spay/neuter campaigns, working within its local community to educate people about animal welfare.

They also provide a life-long safe haven for dogs who may be disabled or not adoptable, at their two permanent shelters, which house over 300 dogs. To date, Barking Mad Dog Rescue has placed over 3,000 dogs into loving homes.

BMDR Founder, Scotswoman Hilary Anderson said: “I’m thrilled to be celebrating 10 years of our charity! What started as a small rescue, set up in response to the brutal Romanian killing law and the horrendous conditions in many public shelters, we have gone from strength to strength. I’m so proud of the impact we are making in our local community in Romania, and of the difference we have made to the lives of so many dogs, for whom we were their only hope.”

“We simply could not do what we do without supporters like Claire who adopt or foster dogs, which makes space for us to take in the next dog in need. Likewise, we are indebted to our wonderful sponsors and donors, who keep doggy bellies full, vet bills paid and enable our shelters to operate. We cannot thank them enough for helping us to reach our 10th birthday.”

Dogs available for adoption, and details about dog sponsorship and donating are available on Barking Mad Dog Rescue’s official website www.barkingmaddogrescue.co.uk and they also have an active Facebook page