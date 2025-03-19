Lancashire pupils have a tale of a time for World Storytelling Day

Ahead of World Storytelling Day (Thursday, March 20), Barratt Homes organised a storytelling event for a primary school in Tockholes.

The infant and junior classes at St Stephen’s Tockholes CE Primary School, located near the housebuilder’s Bernets Nook development, took part in a storytelling session with professional tale-teller, Mark Fraser, who shared his passion and enthusiasm with the pupils in a fantastic experience.

Karen Riding, School Business Manager at St Stephen’s Tockholes CE Primary School, said: “It was great to partner with Barratt Homes to provide our pupils with the opportunity for Mark Fraser to come in and open our children’s minds to the wondrous world of literature. Mark captivated the children with enchanting tales, animated voices and dramatic gestures, leading them into a world of wonder, adventure and limitless possibilities that lie within the pages of a book.

“The partnership between St Stephen’s Tockholes and Barratt Homes serves as a shining example of how communities can come together to support the intellectual and personal growth of children.Initiatives like this underscore the importance of nurturing young readers and the vital role that schools and the wider community can play in promoting literacy and a lifelong passion for learning.”

BM - MWfeb25-859163 - Mark Fraser with the pupils at St Stephen's Tockholes Primary School

One of the many important elements that group storytelling promotes is that it stokes the imagination and curiosity of the children, with the bonus of active participation and social interaction.

Barratt Homes invited experienced storyteller Mark Fraser to take the pupils on a journey beyond the pages through various stories to help promote the joy of reading.

Mark said: “It was a great privilege to be able to share these wonderful stories with the pupils at St Stephen’s Tockholes CE Primary School. It always amazes me that children will engage, create and be enraptured by storytelling, and it’s wonderful to see large corporate businesses supporting and encouraging such creativity."

Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, added: “Providing this opportunity for the pupils at St Stephen’s Tockholes CE Primary School has been an absolute pleasure and it’s really important that we continue to deliver such experiences for children in the local community.

“St Stephen’s Tockholes CE Primary School is working hard to support its pupils, and we hope that this storytelling event can lend a hand in prompting creativity and curiosity.”

More information about Mark Fraser’s work can be found at his website.

For further information about Barratt Homes or any nearby developments, visit the website.