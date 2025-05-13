Lancashire organisation wins £25k technology package

A Lancashire organisation that provides therapeutic services for children and young people with physical disabilities has been awarded a technology package from charity Lifelites.

Rainbow Hub from Mawdesley won a public vote to receive £25,000 of life-changing assistive technology to support children and young people with life-limiting conditions.

The Lifelites 25 programme was launched to extend the charity's impact to organisations that have never previously worked with Lifelites.

Lifelites, provides assistive and sensory technology to every children's hospice in the UK and Ireland, and at the end of last year it announced it was embarking on an ambitious three-year programme to deliver 21 new assistive technology packages and transformational grants to reach more children and families in a £1.6 million campaign.

Esmae at Rainbow Hub

After a rigorous application process, 10 inspiring finalists were shortlisted. From 10 March the public was invited to vote for their favourite projects, resulting in more than 4,500 verified votes. The three projects with the highest number of votes were selected for funding, while the remaining four winners were chosen by an independent panel.

Lyndsay Fahey, CEO of Rainbow Hub, said: "We are all absolutely over the moon at Rainbow Hub to be receiving £25,000 worth of inclusive technology for our children and young people with significant additional needs. We are so grateful to everyone who took the time to vote for Rainbow Hub and to Lifelites for making this incredible support possible."

Rob Lightfoot, CEO of Lifelites, said: "We are delighted to announce the first seven Lifelites 25 Community Projects. We are grateful for the engagement of all 10 shortlisted projects and humbled by the vital support they are delivering in the community for children and families.

The public response to voting has been amazing, the depth of support for these important services is clear. We are very excited about delivering the next phase of the programme and bringing the incredible power of assistive technology to a new cohort of children and young people and their families, through these innovative new partnerships.'

To find out more about Lifelites go to www.lifelites.org