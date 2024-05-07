Lancashire mechanic is a cut above in support of big sister going through treatment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eric, who runs Walmer Bridge’s Junction Garage in Liverpool Road with brother Allan, was famed for his flowing locks, which he tied back in a foot-long ponytail at work.

But when Helen started losing her hair because of chemotherapy for breast cancer, Eric voluntarily opted to lose his too in a show of solidarity that has so far raised £2,160 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, his radical style change has also gifted the Little Princess Trust, a charity which provides free real hair wigs to children and young people who lose their hair to cancer treatment, with a sizeable hair donation!

A cut above, Eric with his sister Helen

Eric, who is dad to Harry and hairdresser daughter-in-law Zoe, who gave Eric the chop, and grandad to their five-month-old son Sebastian, said: “Helen is so positive. This is the second time she has had to undergo treatment for breast cancer.

“We were out for dinner when she said she had started losing her hair and within 24 hours, I had lost mine but I had a choice. I would like to thank everyone who has donated, including family, friends, garage customers and fellow members of Hesketh and Penwortham Golf Clubs.”

To add to Eric’s total raised for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/eric-suthers-1712580907273

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region's specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

Eric was known for his flowing locks,