Lancashire mechanic is a cut above in support of big sister going through treatment

Garage proprietor and mechanic Eric Suthers is a cut above when it comes to showing support for his big sister Helen!
By Julie FranklandContributor
Published 7th May 2024, 10:20 BST
Eric, who runs Walmer Bridge’s Junction Garage in Liverpool Road with brother Allan, was famed for his flowing locks, which he tied back in a foot-long ponytail at work.

But when Helen started losing her hair because of chemotherapy for breast cancer, Eric voluntarily opted to lose his too in a show of solidarity that has so far raised £2,160 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

In addition, his radical style change has also gifted the Little Princess Trust, a charity which provides free real hair wigs to children and young people who lose their hair to cancer treatment, with a sizeable hair donation!

A cut above, Eric with his sister Helen

Eric, who is dad to Harry and hairdresser daughter-in-law Zoe, who gave Eric the chop, and grandad to their five-month-old son Sebastian, said: “Helen is so positive. This is the second time she has had to undergo treatment for breast cancer.

“We were out for dinner when she said she had started losing her hair and within 24 hours, I had lost mine but I had a choice. I would like to thank everyone who has donated, including family, friends, garage customers and fellow members of Hesketh and Penwortham Golf Clubs.”

To add to Eric’s total raised for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/eric-suthers-1712580907273

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region's specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

Eric was known for his flowing locks,

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients' cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk

